"I thought it was a failure" – Portuguese actress slams Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's latest Netflix series ahead of new season

Portuguese actress Helena Isabel recently criticized Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's Netflix series' latest season.

Rodriguez, 29, has shot to fame in the recent past owing to her Netflix series 'I Am Georgina'. The show has released two seasons, which has showcased Ronaldo's partner's lavish life behind-the-scenes.

During a recent interaction on TVI Extra, Isabel shared her thoughts on the model-cum-social media personality and her show. She said:

"She is a very nice woman. I like the way in which she deals with the kids. I really like what she shows most of the time. However, I was quite disappointed with the second season of her series. I thought it was a failure even though I liked the first season of it."

Explaining her reasoning behind her remarks, the actress continued:

"Look, I was waiting and waiting for something, perhaps, this has to do with a lot of my expectations. In the first, she gave a lot of herself, gave a lot of their lives and the second was super futile."

Isabel asserted that the series' second season was superficial, adding:

"I do understand that a person who likes valuable things does not have to be labeled frivolous. Still, I thought it was very superficial. I was waiting to see other things... I found it frivolous, honestly."

Meanwhile, 'I Am Georgina' is likely to be renewed for another season with a third act believed to be in the pipeline, as per Eldesmarque.

Due to her show's rising popularity, Rodriguez's social media presence has grown a lot in the past few years. Her Instagram account boasts of 50 million followers, nearly twice the count before the series' launch.

Georgina Rodriguez opens up on moving to Saudi with star boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Georgina Rodriguez opened up on her experience in Saudi Arabia, labelling it as enriching. She elaborated:

"Travelling and living in new cultures, especially living in countries that are so different from each other, helps you grow. You open your mind and become more tolerant of those around you. They are enriching experiences that we are fortunate to experience."

Ronaldo, on the other hand, relished a fine debut season in the Saudi Pro League despite failing to lift the title last campaign. He scored 14 goals and contributed two assists in 19 appearances for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo is set play with Marcelo Brozovic at Al-Nassr next campaign after the latter finalised a €18 million permanent move from Inter Milan earlier this month. Portugal teammate and Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho is also reportedly set to team up with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner soon.

