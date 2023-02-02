"I don't understand" "Really finished" - Barcelona fans question decision to bench attacker for La Liga clash against Real Betis

Barcelona fans on Twitter are livid to see Ansu Fati not included in the starting lineup for their away La Liga clash against Real Betis on February 1.

Marc-Aandre Ter Stegen starts in goal for the Blaugrana. Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, and Alejandro Balde form the back four. Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, and Pedri are in midfield.

Gavi, meanwhile, partners Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha in attack in Ousmane Dembele's absence. The Frenchman sustained an injury in the Catalan club's previous game against Girona.

The club's fans, however, are unhappy to see Fati not start. The youngster has played every single game for Xavi's side this season. In 29 games across competitions, Fati has scored six goals and has provided three assists.

A few fans claimed Fati could have made a difference while playing alongside Lewandowski against Real Betis. Others claimed the player is already finished despite only being 20.

Here are some of the reactions from Barcelona fans on Twitter after the lineup against Real Betis was announced:

He's 2nd fastest forward as well other than Dembele who can score ...but good lineup

#Barca Nothing against Busquets he has been good in this 4 midfielder system but wanted to see Ansu in a game where he could have felt like in charge of the game alongside Lewy

Barcelona might face a stern test from Real Betis

Real Betis v FC Barcelona - Super Copa de España

The La Liga clash at the Benito Villamarin Stadium will be the second time in quick succession that Barcelona and Real Betis will be squaring off. The teams clashed in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana on January 12.

Xavi's team won that game via penalties after the two teams were level after the conclusion of the initial 90 minutes.

Nabil Fekir equalized for Real Betis after Robert Lewandowski gave the lead to the Catalan club. Lorenzo Jesus Moron Garcia's strike then once again restored parity after Ansu Fati's goal for Barcelona. Upon the conclusion of the 120 minutes, the two sides were on level terms at 2-2.

Hence, tonight's La Liga clash won't be a walk in the park for the Blaugrana by any means. A win, however, could give Xavi's team a temporary eight-point lead over defending Spanish champions Real Madrid.

Dembele will be out for the game after sustaining a left femoris injury against Girona. The likes of Raphinha, Fati, and Ferran Torres will have to undertake the team's winger duties in the absence of the mercurial Frenchman.

Betis, meanwhile, are sixth in La Liga with 31 points from 18 games. A win would put them level on points with fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

Xavi's side have won all three of their previous games by a close scoreline of 1-0. Yet another closely contested affair might take place when the Blaugrana take the field later this evening.

