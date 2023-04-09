“I used to think of him as a one trick pony” – Paul Scholes feels Manchester United star had his ‘best game’ against Everton

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes reacted to Antony's performance against Everton as the Red Devils managed to earn a 2-0 win at Old Trafford. Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial managed to get on the scoresheet for Erik ten Hag's team.

Antony was a spark of brilliance throughout the course of the match as he created multiple chances. Scholes lauded the Brazilian winger for his performance, telling BT Sport after the clash at Old Trafford (via Metro):

"I used to think of him as a one trick pony, I think that was the best game I’ve seen him play for Manchester United today."

Antony made a big-money move to the Red Devils in the summer. The Brazilian has often received criticism from fans and experts for his showboating style of play on the pitch. Antony, however, has now started producing the goods as well.

Since his move from Dutch Eredivisie side Ajax, Antony has scored seven goals and has provided one assist in 33 matches for the Red Devils.

Anthony Martial is back on the scoresheet for Manchester United

While there has never been any doubt about Anthony Martial's talent, the Frenchman has suffered yet another injury-plagued season.

The former AS Monaco star, however, grabbed the second goal of the match as Manchester United managed to earn a 2-0 win against Everton. Paul Scholes was happy to see Martial back in the mix.

The legendary midfielder said after the game:

"It’s great to have him back, we all know the quality he has got but he has to stay fit, He hasn’t got a good record fitness wise, If he’s playing in this team [injury free] he’s scoring 20-25 goals."

With this win, United now have 56 points in 29 games in the Premier League. They will next play Sevilla in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League.

