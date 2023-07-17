“I’ve actually never watched a World Cup final” – England star Lucy Bronze opens up on how USWNT left her heartbroken

Lucy Bronze recently revealed that she has never watched a World Cup final and spoke about how a 2019 defeat to the USWNT left her heartbroken.

Bronze was part of the England teams that lost the semi-finals of the 2015 and 2019 tournaments. In 2015, the Lionesses were eliminated by Japan, whereas in 2019, the USWNT eliminated them from the tournament.

Speaking about the eliminations, Bronze recently told reporters (via GOAL):

"Heartbroken. Every World Cup that I’ve played in, we’ve been so close. The difference between us and the U.S. on the day that we played them was a VAR decision, a penalty save. That’s two things in one game. It was crazy, crazy close."

She added:

"Funnily enough I’ve actually never watched a World Cup final because we always get knocked out at the semis and I just don’t... Obviously I know the goals that were scored in them and pretty much know what’s happened in each of the games, but I’ve actually never watched any of the games."

Bronze, however, will have the chance to right his wrongs as the 2023 edition of the tournament is set to start on July 20. The United States is the host of this year's edition.

England legend Rachel Yankey detailed how to beat the USWNT in the World Cup

The USWNT has a formidable roster in their ranks. They, unsurprisingly, enter the tournament as one of the favorites to win the competition. Any team aspiring to win the competition would need to chalk out a plan to beat the US.

Rachel Yanke, a Lioness legend, was presented with the question. She shared detailed insight on the matter. Yankey pointed out that defense is a weakness for the US.

She said:

“Yeah. Again, I think their defence. I don’t think they have got the strongest defence that they could have had. I always think that the way English teams play, you always have a chance of beating the USA."

She added:

"Even teams that I played for, and knowing a few of the U.S. National Team when we were playing, they always had a fear against the English – in terms of how we play football. It was more back then the mentality of did we really believe that we were good enough?”

The USWNT are four-time champions of the World Cup, including the last two editions in 2015 and 2019. Needless to say, they will look to complete a historic hat trick on home soil this term.