"I've been eating them since I was a kid" - When PSG superstar Lionel Messi revealed his mum's culinary secret 

In an interview with Argentine outlet Ole in 2021, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi revealed that his mother made delicious milanesa napolitana. The 35-year-old speculated that the sauce might be the reason why his mother, Celia Maria Cuccittini’s, milanesa napolitanas tasted divine.

Milanesa napolitana is a variation of one of the most popular dishes in Argentina and Uruguay, the breaded and fried steak called the “milanesa.” In 1940, a Buenos Aires restaurant called “Nápoli” invented a new style to prepare the milanesa. They added a slice of ham, tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese after breading and frying the steak, making the dish even more irresistible.

Argentines are big fans of the version invented by Nápoli, with many households preparing them religiously. In a 2021 interview with Ole, Argentina icon Lionel Messi revealed that he had eaten many a milanesa napolitana, but his mom’s were the best.

Revealing the secret to her perfect milanesa napolitana, the PSG ace said:

“The sauce is perhaps the secret. I don't know, I've eaten many very good ones. Other people have tried them and said it's true, they're the best. I've been eating them since I was a kid... and you know not all sauces are the same.”

Despite the fact that Lionel Messi is one of the most renowned celebrities in the world, Celia has been successful in staying away from the spotlight.

Her last appearance came when Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year. The proud mother was seen happily embracing her son.

Who is Lionel Messi’s mother Celia Maria Cuccittini?

Lionel Messi comes from a humble home, with neither his father, Jorge Messi, nor his mother, Celia Maria Cuccittini, possessing much material wealth. They are now renowned as the parents of arguably the greatest player of all time.

Due to a lack of public records, little is known about Celia's age. According to Sportsmanor, her birthday was celebrated on January 23 in 2022, which means that she is around 63 years old.

Celia, who has Italian roots, worked at a magnet manufacturing workshop in Argentina before Messi’s big breakthrough. After La Pulga was scouted by Barcelona in 2000, she moved to Spain.

Celia currently works as a fashion entrepreneur and Brand Manager for The Messi Store. She is believed to be single, having divorced Messi’s father Jorge, with whom she has four children.

Meanwhile, Jorge is heavily involved in his son's sporting life. He not only works as his advisor but also as his manager.

