"I've got to blame Conte" - Pundit blasts Tottenham Hotspur manager for poor decision making

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has slammed Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte for his failure to motivate his squad to start matches on a positive note in the Premier League.

Tottenham, who finished fourth with 71 points last campaign, is currently sitting in the fifth spot in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 30 points from 16 games. After a good start to the ongoing season, Conte's side has recently embarked on a frustrating run that has seen them go behind in nine consecutive top-flight fixtures.

Spurs resumed their Premier League campaign with a 2-2 draw against Brentford at Gtech Community Stadium on Monday (December 26). Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg helped their side complete a dire second-half comeback after going two goals down earlier.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Agbonlahor pointed out Tottenham's defensive fallacies in the opening stages of a contest. He elaborated:

"When we were players, if we conceded the first goal during a match, the manager would be on you all week. He'd tell you to get out there and score the first goal. You get out there and you're at it from the first minute, but Spurs can't seem to do that."

Lambasting Conte for his side's shortcomings, Agbonlahor added:

"I've got to blame Conte. I'm sorry, but he's experienced, he should be on these players. They've had six weeks during the World Cup, so go out and score the first goal – what's wrong with you? You can't afford to keep giving opposition teams goals."

When asked about Spurs' top-four hopes, Agbonlahor responded:

"If they fade, he won't sign a new contract. He'll go, he'll walk. Where would it leave Harry Kane as well? Kane won't want to play in the Europa League. He'll be like: 'Come on, what more do you want from me?' He wants to play Champions League and win trophies, so it's a big season for Spurs and their future."

Tottenham are next set to lock horns with 12th-placed Aston Villa in their Premier League home encounter on Sunday (January 1).

Tottenham Hotspur in pole position to rope in Liverpool and PSG target: Reports

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham Hotspur are in pole position to snap up Liverpool and PSG target Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina. Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are also keen to sign the midfielder.

Amrabat, 26, has been a first-team regular for Fiorentina since arriving from Club Brugge for a fee in the region of £16 million in 2020. So far, he has featured in 78 matches across all competitions for La Viola.

A tireless presence in the heart of midfield, the Moroccan turned heads at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Due to his crucial contributions to the Atlas Lions' historic fourth-place finish, he has witnessed a rise in his stock. He is currently valued in the region of £35 million.

