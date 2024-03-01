"I've got no doubt about that" – Chris Sutton makes bold prediction for Manchester City vs Manchester United

Ex-Chelsea forward Chris Sutton has predicted a dominant 6-1 win for Manchester City in their Premier League home contest against Manchester United this Sunday (March 3).

The Cityzens, who beat Bournemouth 1-0 in their last Premier League contest, are currently on a fine run of form. They have registered 16 wins and two draws in their last 18 matches across competitions as they sit second in the league table with 59 points from 26 games.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are currently in sixth place with 44 points from the same number of league matches. They have won seven of their last nine matches, losing 2-1 at home to Fulham last Saturday.

In his exclusive column for the BBC, Sutton shared his thoughts on the Red Devils' Premier League trip to the Etihad Stadium. He wrote:

"Manchester United found a way of getting over the line against Nottingham Forest [with a 1-0 win] in the FA Cup on Wednesday. It was a really important win for their manager Erik ten Hag, but it was a scruffy one and it did not suggest that United are going to cause City many problems with Rasmus Hojlund out injured."

Opining on United's strategy against Manchester City, Sutton added:

"I watched Marcus Rashford lead their attack instead last weekend, against Fulham. I'd put Rashford in my fantasy team and I was so disappointed – he barely had a kick. This time, Ten Hag might try a tactic that has worked for United before against City, and go with split strikers, playing on the counter. It's probably a strength of theirs, playing on the break."

Casting doubt on the Red Devils' chances of winning, Sutton remarked:

"But United have got some key defenders out, as well as Hojlund, and how successful they are will depend on whether they can hang on in there during the long spells when City will have the ball."

Backing Manchester City to notch all three points, Sutton concluded:

"City will win, I've got no doubt about that. It's just a question of how many will they score? If it clicks for City, and Kevin de Bruyne has said he feels like he is getting better by the game, then I just think they could run away with it."

Manchester United, who lost 3-0 at home to Manchester City earlier this campaign, have a sub-par head-to-head record against Pep Guardiola's outfit. They have won just twice and lost six times in their last nine meetings across competitions against the treble winners.

Manchester United keen to sell 22-year-old

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are prepared to permanently part ways with Facundo Pellistri this summer. They are aiming to earn over £9 million to make a profit on the right-footed forward.

Pellistri, 22, is currently out on a short-term loan move at 19th-placed La Liga outfit Granada. He has started all three of his league appearances for them, contributing a goal and as many assist along the way.

Since departing Uruguayan side Penarol for around £9 million in 2020, Pellistri has made 24 appearances for Manchester United. He has recorded two assists in 580 minutes of action for the Old Trafford outfit.