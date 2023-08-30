"I've learned a lot under him" - Manchester United star hails the impact of Erik ten Hag on him and the entire Red Devils squad

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka recently credited Erik ten Hag for helping him turn his career around at Old Trafford. The full-back added that Ten Hag has played a key role in rejuvenating his career at the club.

The former Crystal Palace fullback fell down the pecking order at the Manchester club as Diogo Dalot was preferred ahead of him last season. He started just 16 Premier League games last season.

However, in recent times, Wan-Bissaka has performed with renewed confidence, gaining his place back in the team and starting all three league games this season.

About his form, Wan-Bissaka said (via Mirror):

“It's been good, especially for myself. I've learned a lot under him. And there's more to come, more improvement to be done. So, yeah, I'm happy. He's helped the team. You can see the team's transition has changed.”

Speaking about Ten Hag's influence, he added:

“Yeah, it's things I've been working at. It's what the manager wants, he wants me in those areas of the pitch. It also helps the team, whether I've got the ball or not, just to make space for them and create opportunities.”

Wan-Bissaka, along with Dalot, is expected to be a key player for Manchester United this season in the right-back position. With the team back in the UEFA Champions League this term, Ten Hag needs a deeper pool of talents at his disposal in all positions across the pitch.

Christian Eriksen spoke about Manchester United's start to the season

Manchester United have gotten off to a good start to their campaign in the 2023-24 season. They have lost one and won two of their three games so far.

Midfielder Christian Eriksen recently spoke about the team's goals and ambitions in the new season. The Dane pointed out that it's important to get in the rhythm at the start of the campaign, saying (via the Red Devils' website):

“At the start of the season, it’s a build-up – getting the feelings and getting the confidence to be able to play. Always when you lose, the confidence and the feeling is bad, which it has to be, then it’s up to us to change it."

He added:

"Like you said, there’s no midweek game so there is a lot of training to go into the next game and really being focused on the next game. And that’s going to be the same now.”

Manchester United are set for a big game next as they take on Arsenal at the Emirates in the Premier League on September 3.