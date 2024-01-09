"I've supported Arsenal all my life" - 23-year-old striker makes honest admission amid transfer links 

Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface has revealed his fandom of Arsenal in a recent interview with ex-Chelsea star John Obi Mikel.

Boniface has established himself as a key player for a high-flying Leverkusen side that are currently leading the race for the Bundesliga title. The 23-year-old striker has scored 16 goals and has provided eight assists in 23 appearances across competitions so far this term.

Xabi Alonso's side have excited fans with their exceptional performances in the Bundesliga this term. Formers Gunners midfielder Granit Xhaka joined the club in the summer of 2023.

Speaking about the impact the Swiss midfielder has made in the side, Boniface spoke about his idolization of the north London club. He said (via Daily Mail):

"For me, right from a young age, I've supported Arsenal all my life."

Further speaking about Xhaka, he said:

"He has experience, maturity and he's a top, top professional. We have a young squad but with Granit, it feels like we've been playing for a long time because he talks to us and tries to help us."

The Gunners are expected to make a move for a new striker in the summer transfer window. Players like Dusan Vlahovic, Victor Osimhen, and more are on their shortlist. Given Victor Boniface's rich vein of form, it won't be surprising if he attracts interest from Europe's top clubs.

Boniface was also called up in Nigeria's squad for the 2024 AFCON. The striker, however, has been forced to withdraw with a groin injury.

John Obi Mikel reveals he was an Arsenal fan growing up

John Obi Mikel had a trophy-laden career in English football with Chelsea. The former Nigerian midfielder, however, recently revealed that growing up he supported the Blues' London rivals, Arsenal.

Mikel added that his fandom of the Gunners grew because of Nwankwo Kanu. Speaking about his interest in playing for the Gunners, Mikel said (via Daily Mail):

"I grew up supporting Arsenal because of one person, Nwankwo Kanu. I loved watching Arsenal because of Kanu. It's that thing that where a Nigerian player plays, you tend to support your own. Now when you watch the kids coming up, everybody, because of me, Victor Moses, everybody has moved to Chelsea."

Kanu made 197 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 44 goals and providing 32 assists. Mikel, meanwhile, went on to have a great career as a Chelsea player. He played 372 games for the Blues, winning the Premier League twice and also the UEFA Champions League once.