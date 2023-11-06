“I’ve watched them get better” - Joe Cole names trophy Chelsea can still win this season

Former Chelsea forward Joe Cole believes the Blues can still lift a trophy at the end of this season despite their turbulent start in the Premier League. The pundit has backed his former club to win the Carabao Cup this campaign.

Cole said (via Eurosport):

"We're still in the Carabao Cup. I think that's the only thing Chelsea can win this year."

Manchester City are out of the tournament after getting knocked out by Newcastle United in the third round while in-form Tottenham Hotspur exited in the second round.

Cole highlighted the fact and added:

"Man City and Spurs are out of it, so there's two big hitters gone. We’ve got Newcastle at home, and maybe their head will be turned with Champions League football around that time."

“Chelsea could be in the semi-final so let’s fast forward there and think this team by February, March will be getting better because I've watched them get better, so I think Chelsea could win that.”

The Blues had a dismal start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign under Mauricio Pochettino. The west London outfit recovered some form with back-to-back wins over Fulham and Burnley, and a respectable performance in their draw against Arsenal, before losing once again to Brentford.

However, they have been able to find some success in the Carabao Cup this term. The Blues secured a 2-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the Round of 16 on November 1 and have earned a spot in the quarter-finals. They will face Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in the last eight of the competition on December 19.

"100% Spurs are in a better position" - Joe Cole slams Chelsea's owners ahead of London derby

The Blues are set to face Tottenham Hotspur away next in the English top tier on Monday night (November 6). The Lilywhites have been in red-hot form under new manager Ange Postecoglou, leading the league since the start of the campaign until dropping down to second this weekend.

Manchester City overtook Spurs by a point after their win over 6-1 thrashing of Bournemouth on Saturday. However, Tottenham's upcoming encounter against the Blues is their game in hand over the Cityzens, guaranteeing a return to the apex should they secure a victory.

Ahead of the encounter, Cole was asked about the current state of the club. The believes insists that Spurs are in a much better position than the Blues while slamming his former club's £1 billion transfer spend over the past year.

Cole said:

"If you're asking me what team is in a better position, what club is in a better position, 100% Spurs are in a better position as a club. And by the way, that's Chelsea's own fault with the owners."

"Three years ago Chelsea won the Champions League, and now we’re mid-table and it’s looking like mid-table again, and we’ve spent £1 billion, so something's gone wrong. They need to address that."