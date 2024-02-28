"I want Arsenal, my favourite club" - Bundesliga star reveals he would love to play for the Gunners in the future

Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen has claimed that he would like to return to Arsenal. The attacker recently opened up on his career path, expressing an interest in returning to the team where he spent time as a youth player.

He said in an interview with Dutch outlet Voetbal Zone:

“I think because I played in England as a youth and then it is a dream to play in the Premier League, then I think that is a beautiful dream.

"I went to Arsenal so yes, them. I want Arsenal, my favourite club. Yes [about returning there]. I played there in my youth, I really wanted to break through there so yes."

He added:

“Every now and then in a football career there are points at which you just have to make a decision. Yes, I was training with the first team, and I was 17, 18 at the time and I did make steps in the optics, but I thought yes, I have to just play professional football.

“I also saw my teammates playing professional football while I was still playing youth football and I just knew (leaving) was the right thing to do.”

Malen was initially with Ajax's youth set-up before joining the Gunners under-17 side in 2015. He spent three years in England playing at various age group levels before leaving for PSV Eindhoven in search of first-team football.

The move worked well for the 25-year-old as he starred with the Dutch side, scoring 55 goals in 116 games. He eventually secured a move to Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

He has made 30 appearances, scoring 12 goals and getting three assists this season.

Arsenal handed huge boost as star makes return from lengthy injury layoff

Timber is back to first-team training.

Arsenal received some positive news as summer signing Jurrien Timber returned to training. Ahead of the side's Premier League clash away against Sheffield United on March 4, the Dutchman was spotted with the first-team group.

Timber suffered a devastating injury to his anterior cruciate ligament on his Premier League debut in the season opener against Nottingham Forest. The £38 million signing from Ajax has since completed his rehab process, with the side hopeful that he will take the field once again this season.

Arsenal have missed the 22-year-old's ability to play multiple positions across the backline. In his absence, Arteta has used Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior at left-back with Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu occupying the opposite flank.