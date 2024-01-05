“I want to ask this because I can’t ask Jamie Carragher” - Michail Antonio disagrees with Liverpool hero over bold claim on Arsenal superstar

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio doesn't agree with Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher's take that Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka is not a world-class player.

Carragher raised many eyebrows with his controversial claim about one of the Gunners' main protagonists. Saka, with his skills and stats, has impressed fans and pundits alike in recent seasons.

Antonio has now challenged Carragher's stance. The Jamaica international said that anyone who competes atop the Premier League is a world-class footballer. He said on the Footballer's Football podcast (via The Boot Room):

“My question, and I want to ask this because I can’t ask Jamie Carragher, what is world class?”

He added:

“My next question is what is the best league in the world? Everyone wants to play in the Premier League, the Premier League is the best league in the world. I’m saying overall, the Premier League is the best league, from the bottom to the top anyone can beat anyone."

Antonio further said:

"For me, world class is doing it at the best and doing it in the best situation, Saka is world-class, Jesus is world class, for me, Haaland is world class, Mo Salah is world class. Anyone fighting at the top of the Premier League are world-class players because they’re in the best league and doing the best.”

It's worth noting that Saka is one of the Premier League's leading performers. He has scored 47 goals and has provided 52 assists in 205 appearances for Arsenal.

The 22-year-old has once again been one of the best performers for the Gunners this season. He has scored nine goals and provided 12 assists in 26 matches across competitions.

Jamie Carragher has made a debatable claim about Arsenal's Bukayo Saka

Arsenal have players like Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, and Saka leading their line. Carragher thinks only Saka can become world-class in the future.

Considering the quality the likes of Jesus, Martinelli, and Trossard possess, Carragher's claim is debatable. The former Liverpool defender said on Monday Night Football:

"What Arsenal have got is four top players, I have no doubt about that. They are top players. The criticism we have of them is that they’re not world-class. And do I believe any of them can become world-class? I think Saka can."

Carragher then explained that the Gunners don't have a superstar who can single-handedly drag the team to glory like Liverpool have Mohamed Salah.