"I want my fans back"- Pep Guardiola criticizes Manchester City supporters in comeback win vs Tottenham

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has criticized the club's fans, urging them to contribute more to the team as they chase a third consecutive Premier League title.

The Cityzens registered a comeback 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad on Thursday, January 19. They went into half-time with a two-goal deficit, triggering boos from the home support.

However, Guardiola's men returned a completely transformed side in the second half and scored four times to walk away with all three points. After the match, Guardiola questioned the Manchester City fans and urged them to bring more to the table when the chips are down.

"Our fans were silent for 45 minutes - I want my fans back. I want my fans that are here - not my away fans, they are the best - but my fans here to support every corner and every action, because Tottenham are one of the toughest opponents I've ever faced," he said in a post-match interview (via BBC).

Guardiola suggested that the crowd at the Etihad Stadium are getting too used to the team winning all the time.

"They booed because we were losing but in the second half we played good, we had more chances. Maybe it's the same with our team, maybe we are so comfortable with winning four Premier Leagues in five years," the former Barcelona manager added.

EmanDaGoon™ @EmanDaGoon Pep Guardiola digging into Man City fans a bit after the booing at half time.



Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal scored in quick succession for Tottenham in the final minute of the first half. But Manchester City hit back in style, with Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and Riyadh Mahrez (twice) all scoring in the second period to keep up the pace with Arsenal in the title race.

The win ensured the Cityzens remained second and reduced the Gunners' lead at the top of the table to five points. Mikel Arteta's men have a game in hand, however, and can regain their eight-point lead with a win over Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday, January 22.

Michael Owen slams Manchester City fans for half-time boos in Tottenham win

Former Liverpool and Manchester United forward Michael Owen took to Twitter to question the Manchester City fans for booing their side at half-time against Tottenham Hotspur.

Notably, as Owen pointed out, the boos seem undeserving to a side that has won four of the last five Premier League seasons and are in the title race for a third consecutive league triumph as well.

"And to think the City fans booed their team off at half time. Winners of 4 of the last 5 Premier League titles. Sitting 2nd in the league and through to The Champions League knock out stages. Arguably the best club team in the world right now. Staggering," Owen posted on Twitter.

City will next be in action on Sunday, January 22, when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers.

