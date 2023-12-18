“I want to go and watch him” - Ian Wright says he has ‘promised’ Arsenal loanee about watching him play live

Arsenal legend and BBC Match of the Day (MOTD) Ian Wright has 'promised' Gunners loanee Charlie Patino that he will watch him play live.

Wright has announced that he will retire from MOTD commentary, with this season being his last one on the show. He seems to be already planning how we will spend the hours that he will free up on his weekends.

Wright, in particular, is excited about seeing Patino in action. The 20-year-old central midfielder was loaned out by Arsenal to Swansea City for the 2023-24 season.

Patino joined the Gunners' academy from Luton Town in the summer of 2015 as an 11-year-old. He has since made two senior appearances for Arsenal and was also loaned out to Blackpool last season.

Speaking about the promise he made to the Watford-born midfielder, Wright said on his Wrighty's House podcast (h/t The Boot Room):

"When you speak to players, even on Instagram, like Charlie Patino. I’ve been promised Charlie, I want to go and watch him. You speak to them. And I want to watch them."

Patino has made 17 appearances for Swansea City, scoring three goals and laying out four assists. However, he has slowly been reduced to a bench player, making just two starts in the last six Championship games where he was available for selection.

Interestingly, the England U21 international is yet to complete the full 90 minutes in a match this season.

A brief look at Charlie Patino's two most memorable moments at Arsenal

Charlie Patino, after being on the club's books for around six and a half years, finally made his senior debut in December 2021. The youngster came on for the last 10 minutes and scored a goal in his team's 5-1 EFL Cup quarterfinals over Sunderland.

Patino then made his first start for the club when they faced Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup the following month. However, Patino couldn't make a tangible impact in the game and was hooked in the 69th minute, with Arsenal losing 1-0 to the Tricky Trees.

The Englishman can play as a No. 6, as a central midfielder, and as an attacking midfielder. He has a good passing range and is no slouch off the ball either due to his defensive diligence. His current contract expires in the summer of 2025.