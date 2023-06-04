"I want to be important" - Manchester United star suggests he could leave this summer ahead of showdown talks with Erik ten Hag

Manchester United midfielder Fred recently hinted that he could possibly leave the club in the coming months, despite having one year left in his contract with the Red Devils.

Manager Erik ten Hag seems to be heading towards crucial talks with the Brazilian international, who appears to be at a crossroads about his future at the club. Despite being one of the high-profile signings in 2018 from Shakhtar Donetsk, for a staggering £52 million fee, the 30-year-old's time at Old Trafford has been marked with inconsistency.

Fred is reportedly hungry for more game time, having only started 12 Premier League games this season. Although he started in United's recent 2-1 defeat against Manchester City in the FA Cup final, his place in the starting eleven is far from assured.

Fred, when asked about his plans, said (via Mirror):

"I still don't know, I have to talk with my family. I still have one year left on my contract here. Now it's holiday time and a good opportunity to rest. I'll talk to my staff, to the club and see what everyone's decision is. I do have to talk with Ten Hag as well. He's the manager and the conversation has to involve everyone."

"We have to see how next season will plan out. I want to be important, I want to help the team, so we'll see. But I've always been and still am very happy at Manchester United."

Fred's desire to contribute more significantly to the team, both on and off the pitch, is evident. He added:

"Of course I always want to be playing, to be helping my team, and gladly I started the final and I think we played well.”

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho could return to former club Borussia Dortmund

According to TEAMtalk, Jadon Sancho's future at Old Trafford is up in the air, with one of his former clubs, Borussia Dortmund, reportedly leading the race to reclaim his services.

While the electric winger's move to Manchester United was highly anticipated, it has not been as productive as initially expected. This season, he scored seven goals and provided three assists in 41 appearances. The Red Devils may decide to part ways with the Englishman as they are reportedly looking for suitable replacements on the transfer market.

Bundesliga giants, Dortmund, are interested in welcoming back the English international. Sancho had an excellent spell in Germany, scoring 50 goals and providing 64 assists in 137 games for Dortmund.

