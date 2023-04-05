"I want to see all of those things" – Ian Wright suggests major changes Manchester United could do with next season

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has asserted that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag should aim to bolster his team in three positions. He named a striker, a right-back and a goalkeeper as key positions for the Red Devils.

Manchester United are currently undergoing a good season under Ten Hag, sitting in fifth place in the 2022-23 Premier League standings. The former Ajax tactician has already guided his team to Carabao Cup glory and is currently aiming to lift the FA Cup and UEFA Europa League trophies too.

Speaking on the Wrighty's House podcast, Wright stated that Ten Hag should be handed sufficient funds to revamp his squad. He elaborated:

"That man has got to get everything he needs to try and do his job well and play the football he wants to play. For what he's done at Manchester United this season, he deserves that at least. I still don't think the right-hand side of the team is working right now."

Sharing his thoughts on the Red Devils' wide options, Wright added:

"You've got [Jadon] Sancho and Antony who are capable of doing unbelievable stuff. Antony used to have so many options at Ajax – he could cut in and target the No. 9 or there would be a player overlapping him. He had so many different options. The same for Sancho at Borussia Dortmund. Two players who can do great stuff but they've not been put into a system where they can thrive."

Urging United to fine-tune their system with two signings, Wright said:

"I can't wait for him to get the right-back and the No. 9 he wants."

Wright also admitted that Manchester United should attempt to replace David de Gea in the upcoming summer transfer window. He continued:

"The goalkeeper situation – you listen to the Jacob Murphy interview and you don't often hear stuff like that, it was brilliant to hear. At some stage something needs to be done about De Gea. I want to see all of those things before I judge Ten Hag too much."

Manchester United hold positive talks with 22-year-old Bundesliga defender: Reports

According to Sky Germany, Manchester United have held positive talks with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong regarding a potential summer move. The Red Devils have identified the Manchester City academy graduate as an ideal addition to their ranks in light of their need for a first-choice right-back.

Frimpong, 22, has emerged as one of the best offensive wing-backs in Europe over the past two campaigns. He arrived at Leverkusen from Celtic for a fee in the region of £10 million in 2021. Since then, he has registered 10 goals and 18 assists in 83 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United have relied mainly on Diogo Dalot in the right-back position this season, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka as a backup. However, Wan-Bissaka is thought to secure a departure from Old Trafford soon.

