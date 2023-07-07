"I want to win everything with this club" - William Saliba speaks out after signing new long-term deal at Arsenal

Arsenal defender William Saliba has expressed his delight after extending his contract with the Gunners. The French defender stated that he wants to win everything with the club.

Saliba becomes the latest player to pledge his long-term future to the Gunners. He signed a contract extension that is expected to keep him at the Emirates Stadium until 2027.

The powerful 22-year-old centre-back joined Arsenal in the summer of 2019 from French side Saint-Étienne for a transfer fee in the region of £27 million.

Saliba, however, spent two seasons out on loan at former club Saint-Étienne, Nice, and lastly Marseille. He eventually broke into the Gunners' first team last season. The young centre-back immediately became a constant figure in the heart of Mikel Arteta's defense, playing most of the games as a starter last season.

However, an injury against Sporting CP in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 brought a premature end to his 2022-23 football campaign. Some fans will argue that his absence affected Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League title as they won just three of their final nine games.

With the disappointment of losing out of the title now behind him, Saliba has pledged his long-term future to the Gunners, saying (Arsenal.com):

"Honestly the decision was easy because I had a really good season last season, but unfortunately I didn't finish it because of injury. So I want more. I want to play more years for this amazing club. I didn't achieve anything yet, so I want to win everything with this club.”

He went further to reflect on his journey to Arsenal's first team, after joining the club at the young age of 18.

"It's good sometimes to learn like this,” he said. “I didn't play when I [first] came, so I learned a lot. I became a new man. It's important for the mentality and then I came back stronger last summer and I knew I would have a chance if I play well.

Mikel Arteta speaks on William Saliba's contract extension at Arsenal

Sporting CP v Arsenal FC: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta was full of excitement following the recent contract extension of highly-rated defender William Saliba.

Arteta showed faith in the 22-year-old centre-back last season. He finally gave the Frenchman the opportunity to become a part of the first-team after spending the last two seasons out on loan in France.

Saliba ended up playing a combined total of 33 games for Arsenal across competitions during the 2022-23 football campaign. He also grabbed three goals and helped Arteta's side record 13 clean sheets.

“To have William extend his contract with us was something we have wanted to do for a long time," Arteta said as seen on the club's official website.

"William proved last season just how good and how important he is to our squad.The ability he has at his young age of just 22 is exciting, and there is of course so much more room for development with any player at this stage of their career. We’re looking forward to continuing to work with William in the years to come," he added.

After Saliba's injury, the Gunners kept just two clean sheets in 11 games, highlighting his importance to the club.

