"I wanted to go on loan for a year" - Chelsea summer signing admits he didn't want to leave rival PL club before moving to the Blues

Chelsea's summer signing Cole Palmer has revealed that he had no intentions of leaving Premier League giants Manchester City for good. This is quite notable, as the England international joined his new teammates at Stamford Bridge in a deal worth £42 million during the summer.

Now, Palmer has admitted that he only had intentions of a temporary loan when opting to leave the Etihad Stadium, rather than departing entirely. Speaking to Sky Sports (via GOAL), he said:

"My thing was to never leave City. That was not my intention. I wanted to go on loan for a year, come back and be ready for the first team. But they said I couldn't go on loan, either stay or you get sold. So then, Chelsea rang me. I said I wanted to go to Chelsea and I'm really happy to be here. I'm very glad I made the decision to come here."

It's little surprise that the former Manchester City talent is pleased with life in west London, where he has provided immediate impact since he arrived. Cole Palmer has featured in 16 Premier League games for the Blues, and his return has been remarkable, as he has notched up eight goals and four assists so far.

His quality on the field for the Blues has been enough to spark interest from England manager Gareth Southgate, who called him up to the national team this season. Palmer will be hoping he can continue to exceed expectations at Stamford Bridge, as the Blues now sit in mid-table obscurity on the Premier League table.

Rio Ferdinand has warned Chelsea defender about Thiago Silva's presence

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has warned Chelsea defender Axel Disasi that his future at Stamford Bridge might be uncertain if veteran Thiago Silva stays at the club. Sharing his thoughts on Vibe with Five, Ferdinand cast some doubts on Disasi's potential role in the club next season (via Daily Post):

“I don’t think he [Disasi] gets to play. Next season I’d keep Thiago Silva still and I’d play Colwill left centre-back."

The talented defender made the move from Monaco to Chelsea last summer, after the Blues paid £38.5 million for his services. This season, he has already racked up 22 appearances, mostly due to injuries that have seriously affected the club's backline depth.

However, he might end up on the bench more often next season if Thiago Silva extends his time at Stamford Bridge.