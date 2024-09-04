“I will give my all” - Arsenal star hoping to step up and impress on international duty following injury to key player in the squad 

Arsenal shot-stopper David Raya could feature for Spain in the upcoming Nations League matches against Serbia and Switzerland. The goalkeeper, who has had an impressive start to the season, expressed his commitment to giving his all if picked to start in the two games.

Although Raya was part of the La Roja squad that won the Euros, he played just once during the tournament. However, with Unai Simon sidelined for four months due to injury, this could be an opportunity for the 28-year-old to step up and claim the number one spot.

Raya’s form has certainly been exceptional for his club at the beginning of the season. After securing a permanent move to Arsenal for £27 million, he has already kept two clean sheets in the first three games while making several stunning saves.

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente may very well choose Raya as the starting goalkeeper but there is competition from Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez and Real Sociedad’s Alex Remiro.

Speaking ahead of Spain’s matches, the former Brentford man expressed his desire to give his best for his country while also sending a message of support to Simon. He said (via Tribal Football):

“We are three goalkeepers of the highest level, it is up to the coach to decide who will play these matches. We have a very complicated group but we will play to win and to do well. I am very happy to have the opportunity to be here and I will give my all."

“We know that Unai Simon has had surgery and I sincerely wish him a speedy recovery, he is a goalkeeper of the highest level and has already shown it on several occasions."

Raya also reflected on the special experience of winning the Euros with Spain, while emphasizing that La Roja are determined to maintain their strong form in the Nations League. He added:

"It’s a special moment for everyone after being crowned champions. There’s so much joy but also a desire to compete and I know we’ll do it. We mustn’t rest on our laurels, we have a group that has great enthusiasm and we want to give another joy to the country."

David Raya reflects on his ‘dream’ Arsenal move

Raya moved to England at the age of 16 and has played across various tiers of English football. After making his breakthrough at Brentford, Mikel Arteta brought him in to challenge Aaron Ramsdale for the goalkeeper position at the Emirates Stadium.

Raya has since claimed the number-one spot, which led to Ramsdale’s move to Southampton this summer. In an interview with Sky Sports, the Spaniard expressed that joining Arsenal and winning the Euros with Spain was indeed a dream come true.

"When I came to England at 16, the only thing I wanted to do was enjoy football and enjoy the challenge. Of course, you think about stuff that you might be able to do but I just kept giving myself targets in the short and medium term, footballing-wise. Winning the Euros was one and playing for Arsenal was one. I’m happy to say that I have achieved some of my dreams."

After the international break, Arsenal are set to face three difficult away fixtures. They will first take on Tottenham Hotspur, which will be followed by a Champions League clash with Atalanta. The Gunners will wrap up the week with a visit to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City.

