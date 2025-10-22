"Idk what to feel about him", "Better be wary today" - Fans question Chelsea star's inclusion in XI to face Ajax in UCL clash

Chelsea fans have expressed wariness about manager Enzo Maresca’s decision to include Flip Jorgensen in the starting XI for their Champions League clash against Ajax Amsterdam. The two sides are set to face off at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, October 22.Maresca made ten changes from his side that defeated Nottingham Forest 3-0 in their last outing, with only Romeo Lavia retaining his spot in the lineup. Robert Sanchez was named on the bench, with Jorgensen taking his place in goal. It’s the Dane’s first UCL appearance for the Blues this season and his third appearance across competitions.Moises Caicedo is surprisingly deployed as a right back. Wesley Fofana and Tosin Adarabioyo will operate at the heart of the team’s defense, while Jarrel Hato is handed a start against his former club to complete the back four.Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia were pushed into the two-man midfield in Maresca’s 4-2-3-1 setup. Estevao Willian, Facundo Buonanotte, and Jamie Gittens are in advanced positions, while Marc Guiu will spearhead the attack.However, Jorgensen’s inclusion doesn’t sit well with some Blues supporters, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice out reservations, with one writing:“estevao and guiu starting but idk what to feel abt jorgensen...”🩵 @cfcsainz55LINKestevao and guiu starting but idk what to feel abt jorgensen...Another queried:“Insane team but tf is jorgensen doing?”🩵 @cfcsainz55LINKestevao and guiu starting but idk what to feel abt jorgensen...“Guiu Start, Esteval Start, Gittens Start!!! I am Seated!! Jorgensen though, you better be wary today,” another wrote.Chayan @KingLeVeL007LINK@ChelseaFC Guiu Start, Esteval Start, Gittens Start!!! I am Seated!! Jorgensen though, you better be wary today“As I see Jorgensen my brain first lag 🫩 But I trust the boys tho!” another added.Svccessful @Svccessful_23LINK@ChelseaFC As I see Jorgensen my brain first lag 🫩 But I trust the boys tho!“Jorgensen only confuses me but not a big deal love that team,” a fan chimed in.Ryan @Ryancfc22LINKJorgensen only confuses me but not a big deal love that team“It will be a difficult game” – Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca on UCL clash with AjaxMaresca stated that they will ensure to be at their best during their encounter with Ajax, insisting that the Dutch giants will come to Stamford Bridge to prove a point. The Chelsea boss told reporters:“They always try to play their football. For sure, it will be a difficult game. They are a club that have won this competition in the past. They want to prove to everyone that they can come here and beat us. We are going to try and do exactly the same.”On the threat Ajax possesses, he added:“They try to play always. The DNA of the club. For sure, it will be a tough game.”Heading into the clash, Chelsea are 20th, while Ajax are rock bottom in the table.