"Idk what to feel about him", "Better be wary today" - Fans question Chelsea star's inclusion in XI to face Ajax in UCL clash

By Ezekiel Olamide
Modified Oct 22, 2025 18:46 GMT
Chelsea fans question Filip J&ouml;rgensen
Chelsea fans question Filip Jörgensen's inclusion in XI to face Ajax in UCL clash

Chelsea fans have expressed wariness about manager Enzo Maresca’s decision to include Flip Jorgensen in the starting XI for their Champions League clash against Ajax Amsterdam. The two sides are set to face off at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, October 22.

Maresca made ten changes from his side that defeated Nottingham Forest 3-0 in their last outing, with only Romeo Lavia retaining his spot in the lineup. Robert Sanchez was named on the bench, with Jorgensen taking his place in goal. It’s the Dane’s first UCL appearance for the Blues this season and his third appearance across competitions.

Moises Caicedo is surprisingly deployed as a right back. Wesley Fofana and Tosin Adarabioyo will operate at the heart of the team’s defense, while Jarrel Hato is handed a start against his former club to complete the back four.

Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia were pushed into the two-man midfield in Maresca’s 4-2-3-1 setup. Estevao Willian, Facundo Buonanotte, and Jamie Gittens are in advanced positions, while Marc Guiu will spearhead the attack.

However, Jorgensen’s inclusion doesn’t sit well with some Blues supporters, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice out reservations, with one writing:

“estevao and guiu starting but idk what to feel abt jorgensen...”
Another queried:

“Insane team but tf is jorgensen doing?”
“Guiu Start, Esteval Start, Gittens Start!!! I am Seated!! Jorgensen though, you better be wary today,” another wrote.
“As I see Jorgensen my brain first lag 🫩 But I trust the boys tho!” another added.
“Jorgensen only confuses me but not a big deal love that team,” a fan chimed in.
“It will be a difficult game” – Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca on UCL clash with Ajax

Maresca stated that they will ensure to be at their best during their encounter with Ajax, insisting that the Dutch giants will come to Stamford Bridge to prove a point. The Chelsea boss told reporters:

“They always try to play their football. For sure, it will be a difficult game. They are a club that have won this competition in the past. They want to prove to everyone that they can come here and beat us. We are going to try and do exactly the same.”
On the threat Ajax possesses, he added:

“They try to play always. The DNA of the club. For sure, it will be a tough game.”

Heading into the clash, Chelsea are 20th, while Ajax are rock bottom in the table.

Ezekiel Olamide

Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.

An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.

Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits.

