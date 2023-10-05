"If we can get them in January, we're looking at a boss midfield" - Ex-Liverpool star names 2 signings that could make Reds UCL favorites next season 

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant believes the acquisitions of Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram would make the Reds UEFA Champions League contenders next season.

The Reds are currently playing in the UEFA Europa League after a disappointing 2022-23 campaign which saw them finish fifth in the Premier League. The main reason for their downfall was attributed to an aging midfield.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. oversaw a midfield overhaul this summer, signing Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch. Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Jordan Henderson left the club.

While the Reds' new signings have all impressed so far, Pennant believes signing Borussia Monchengladbach's Kone and Nice's Thuram is crucial for the Reds to find success. He told Lucky Block (via Daily Express):

"I'd like to see Liverpool sign a proper enforcer in January. For me, that player would be Manu Kone. I think he would be a great number six and encourage Mac Allister to move further forward."

"Kone would be the icing on the cake, and so would Khephren Thuram - I've always been a huge fan of his. He may not play as a 6, but you could make it work. If we can get them in January, then we're looking at a boss midfield!"

Pennant added:

"Those two could win Liverpool the Champions League. Having Kone and Thuram in there would elevate Liverpool's midfield to being up there with the very best. Add in the forward five, and the likes of Virgil [van Dijk], Trent [Alexander-Arnold], and Alisson in the back, and that's an unbelievable side."

Kone and Thuram were linked with a switch to Anfield for most of the summer, but a move failed to materialize. Both midfielders are just 22 and would most likely improve Klopp's side if the Reds decide to push for a move.

Who do Liverpool play next?

Barring their unfortunate 2-1 loss against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, Liverpool have had a strong start to their season. They are fourth in the Premier League with 16 points from seven games and are still in the running for the Carabao Cup.

Jurgen Klopp's men will next be in action against Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Europa League group stage at Anfield later today (October 5). The Reds are currently at the top of Group E, with three points from one game.

Meanwhile, the away side are third in the group, having drawn to Toulouse last month. This clash is set to be the first-ever European meeting between the two clubs, with the Reds having lost just one of their last 15 games against Belgian opposition.