"If that's De Bruyne I'm Messi", "Cristiano De Bruyne" - Fans troll UCL official account for saying Kevin De Bruyne is Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo

Fans have trolled the official UEFA Champions League (UCL) Twitter account for a hilarious gaffe involving Kevin De Bruyne and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The aforementioned account posted a tweet on Wednesday, April 12. The post contained a video of Ronaldo scoring against VfL Wolfsburg during the 2015-16 Champions League season with the caption:

"De Bruyne back in 2016 ⚽ #UCL"

This prompted a number of trolls from Twitter users online. One fan cheekily wrote:

"If that's De Bruyne I'm Messi"

Another tweeted:

"Cristiano de Bruyne"

Yet another fan wrote:

"Damn, debruyne looked a lot different back in 2016. Didn't know he played for real madrid then either."

Here are some more reactions to the error:

tmtm @TmtmGtm22 @ChampionsLeague Damn, debruyne looked a lot different back in 2016. Didn't know he played for real madrid then either. @ChampionsLeague Damn, debruyne looked a lot different back in 2016. Didn't know he played for real madrid then either.

The UCL page's post may have been intended to be a throwback video of Kevin De Bruyne's goal during the 2015-16 Champions League quarterfinals.

On April 12, 2016, the Belgian scored the only goal as Manchester City defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 at the Etihad in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie. The goal, a brilliant finish from just outside the box, gave the Citizens a 3-2 win on aggregate and took them into the last four of the competition.

While De Bruyne's strike was certainly stunning, Cristiano Ronaldo stole headlines on that very same day back in 2016.

Ronaldo's Real Madrid entered the second leg of their UCL quarterfinal against Wolfsburg at the Santiago Bernabeu trailing 2-0 from the first leg. However, the Portuguese superstar's stunning hat-trick gave them a 3-2 comeback win on aggregate and secured their spot in the semifinals.

The video posted by the page on Wednesday was of Ronaldo's tie-clinching third goal from that contest.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne boast brilliant records in the UCL

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne are inarguably two of the greatest players of the current generation. Ronaldo has broken one goal record after the other, while De Bruyne's creativity has seen him nab assists at will.

Both players have also lit up the UEFA Champions League, though the Portuguese legend is some distance clear of the Manchester City man.

Ronaldo is the all-time top-scorer and appearance maker in the UCL with 141 strikes in 187 games in the competition. He has won the title on five occasions, once with Manchester United in 2008, and four times with Real Madrid in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The ongoing campaign is the first time in nearly two decades that Cristiano Ronaldo will not have participated in a Champions League match.

Meanwhile, De Bruyne has played 66 matches in the UCL for Chelsea, KRC Genk and Manchester City. The midfield maestro has scored 13 goals and laid out 22 assists in those appearances.

He is yet to win the title, but will hope to do so with City this season.

Poll : 0 votes