"If you don’t do that, then you create a s***storm" - Jurgen Klopp comments on BBC's controversy with Gary Lineker 

In post-match interviews following Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Bournemouth, Jurgen Klopp weighed in on the recent controversy involving Gary Lineker and the BBC. The Liverpool boss did not mince his words, describing the situation as "a s***storm."

Gary Lineker's absence as a presenter will be conspicuous for those tuning into Match Of The Day. The football pundit recently stepped back from his role due to comments he made on social media about the UK government's new asylum policy.

Adam Bienkov @AdamBienkov BBC interviewer: "If Gary Lineker had said to Suella Braverman, 'I support your migrant policy. I back it. It is brilliant.' Would you have removed him from air for that?"



BBC Director General Tim Davie: "I'm not going to get into hypotheticals..." BBC interviewer: "If Gary Lineker had said to Suella Braverman, 'I support your migrant policy. I back it. It is brilliant.' Would you have removed him from air for that?"BBC Director General Tim Davie: "I'm not going to get into hypotheticals..." https://t.co/MrNgoIl79i

Klopp, however, disagrees with the BBC's decision, stating that Gary Lineker is entitled to his freedom of speech. The Liverpool boss believes the BBC has made the wrong choice in sidelining the 62-year-old football personality.

Speaking after his side lost to Bournemouth, Klopp told the press (via TalkSPORT):

“How I understand it, I cannot see any reason why you would ask somebody to step back for saying that. I can’t. I’m not sure if that’s a language issue or not, but I can find it. But that’s the world we are living in. Everybody is so concerned about doing the things in the right manner, saying the right stuff to everybody."

“If you don’t do that, then you create a s***storm – which we didn’t have when we were young. It’s a really difficult world to live in. But if I understand it right, this is about a message, an opinion, about human rights and that should be possible to say."

“What I don’t understand is why everybody goes on Twitter and says something. If somebody asks you about your opinion, then you can say your opinion, but I don’t understand the social media part of it. But I’m probably too old for that. So apart from that, no. If I got it right, there’s no reason [to punish Lineker], for me.”

Gary Lineker's son doesn't expect football personality to back down

In a show of solidarity, presenters, pundits, commentators, players, and managers alike have also declared their intention not to participate in the BBC's Saturday schedule. This move has left the BBC with little choice but to implement drastic changes, resulting in a shortened 20-minute program.

When asked about the situation, Gary Lineker's son, George Lineker, told the Mirror (via Daily Mail):

"Will he go back to Match of the Day? I think so - he loves Match of the Day. But he won't ever back down on his word. Dad is a good human and I'm proud of him for standing by his word. That's why he was pulled off the show - because he wouldn't apologize."

Poll : 0 votes