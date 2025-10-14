“If they were that elite, they would be clever” - Paul Parker tells Amorim that lazy Manchester United star might cost them game vs Liverpool

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker believes Luke Shaw will cause issues for the side against Liverpool. He claims that the Englishman is lazy, and Mohamed Salah will look to capitalize.

Ad

Speaking on The Devils’ Advocate podcast, Parker said that Manchester United cannot handle teams that have pace. He added that the weak link against Liverpool is going to be Shaw, as Salah will get behind him easily, and said:

"You look at the teams they have played against and they can’t handle pace and energy levels. If Liverpool play in front of them, it will be great but I don’t think they will. I think they will try and turn them around, especially on the left side with Luke Shaw. Salah is going to be looking to run in behind with and without the ball, knowing the laziness of Luke Shaw, who he will be pulling at his shirt all the time and little things like that."

Ad

Trending

Parker went on to slam all the Red Devil players, claiming that they do not have the discipline. He added that none of the players are able to do what Amorim wants at the club and said:

"They haven’t got the discipline, trustworthy people to play for what the manager wants to do. You can moan and moan about his system, but at the end of the day, they want to use this word elite about these players of today, which is absolutely rubbish to be perfectly honest, but if they were that elite, they would be clever enough to go bang and do it."

Ad

Manchester United face Liverpool, who have lost back-to-back games in the Premier League, when the players return from the international break. The Reds are winless in their last three matches, having lost to Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League on September 30.

Manchester United icon praises Luke Shaw ahead of Liverpool clash

Former Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe heaped praise on Luke Shaw, hailing him as one of the best left-backs in the world when fit. He added that the Englishman has everything in his arsenal and told Aceodds:

Ad

“I think it’s a shame what has happened to Shaw. I think on his day, he is probably one of the world's best left-backs. He is really good on the ball, has a good eye for the pass, likes to get forward and he reads the game very well. If he can stay fit, no one in the club is a better left centre-back than him."

Manchester United drew 2-2 with Liverpool last season in the Premier League at Anfield. They have now won away from home against the Reds since the 1-0 win in 2016.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More