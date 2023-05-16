"If I could turn back time I wouldn't have made that bad tackle" - Moises Caicedo apologizes to Arsenal star for poor challenge in 3-0 win

Brighton star Moises Caicedo has expressed regret for his poor challenge on Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli during their 3-0 win at the Emirates on Sunday. The Seagulls netted three times in the second half to all but end Arsenal's Premier League title hopes, but they were dealt a blow early on when Martinelli went off with a knock.

Caicedo left the Brazilian in a heap after clattering into him with an ill-timed challenge, just minutes after Martinelli himself slammed down Kaoru Mitoma.

Matrinelli escaped punishment for that but succumbed to an injury after being on the receiving end of a harsh challenge himself and went off just 22 minutes after kick-off.

Arsenal fans were upset with Caicedo, who wasn't booked either but has now taken to Twitter to issue an apology. In response to a video online that claimed that Caicedo's tackle on Martinelli was 'karma' for the latter's challenge on Mitoma, the Ecuadorian midfielder wrote:

"If I could turn back time I wouldn’t have made that bad tackle."

Martinelli has been one of the key players behind the Gunners' title charge with 15 goals and five assists. Losing him so early into the game was obviously a massive blow for them.

His replacement, Leandro Trossard, offered no great shakes as the Gunners capped off a toothless performance while being hopelessly exposed at the back by a rampant Brighton side.

Julio Enciso broke the deadlock in the 51st minute for the visitors with a close-range header before Denis Undav made it 2-0 in the closing stages of normal time with a nonchalant lob over Aaron Ramsdale.

Adding insult to injury was Pervus Estupinan, who made it 3-0 in the sixth minute of added time with a lovely follow-up shot after Ramsdale parried Undav's shot into his path. Arsenal's defeat has left Manchester City just three points shy of the Premier League title.

Martinelli could return before the end of season, revealed Arsenal's team doctor

There were initial fears that Gabriel Martinelli could miss out on their final two games of the Premier League season, but team doctor, Gary O'Driscoll, has now revealed he could return before the end of their campaign.

Speaking to KushAFC, he said (via Goal):

“He’s sore. Terrible foul. Disgraceful foul. He’s a bit sore, but he should be okay. I think he’ll be back before the end of the season.”

The Gunners play away to Nottingham Forest this weekend in their penultimate league game of the season before drawing the curtains at home to Wolverhampton on May 28.

