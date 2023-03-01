"If the run continues, it becomes unsustainable" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta suggests Chelsea's patience in Graham Potter won't last forever

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts on the pressure of managing a big club amidst rising pressure on Chelsea manager Graham Potter.

Arteta was appointed the Gunners manager midway through the 2019-20 season following Unai Emery's sacking. He finished eighth two seasons in a row in the Premier League table before finishing fifth. The north London side, however, stuck with him and now sit atop the table.

Speaking about Potter's situation at Chelsea in reference to his own in the past, Arteta said (via The Sun):

“The board were really supportive but at the end of the day you have to win matches because you know if the run continues, it becomes unsustainable.”

Arsenal began last season with three successive league losses. Their campaign only took off following 1-0 victories over Norwich City and Burnley in their next two matches.

Arteta said about the same:

“I knew that I had to win against Norwich and Burnley — and everything started to get better.”

Potter was appointed the Blues' manager in September last year following Thomas Tuchel's sacking. He has won just five of his 18 league games, losing seven and drawing six.

The west London giants have won just two of their previous 15 games across competitions.

Potter's side sit 10th in the Premier League table, a whopping 26 points behind league leaders Arsenal. They were also eliminated from both domestic cups and trail Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

All of this comes after Chelsea spent over £600 million over two transfer windows on 17 players.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter on Arsenal's Mikel Arteta

Amidst speculation about his future at Chelsea, Potter recently referenced Arteta and Jurgen Klopp's earlier spells at Arsenal and Liverpool respectively.

After their 2-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur away on February 26, the Englishman said (via Sky Sports):

"We were talking before the game about watching the Arsenal All or Nothing [documentary]. Two years into Mikel's reign, he's close to getting the sack and people are wanting him out and it's a disaster. Obviously now things have changed a little bit but that's just the way it is."

He added:

"If you look at Jurgen [Klopp]'s situation, they [Liverpool] haven't got the results and all of a sudden people want him out. That's just the nature of football."

Chelsea will next face Leeds United at home in the Premier League on March 4. They will then host Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash on March 7.

