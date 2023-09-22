“If sportswashing is going to increase my GDP, then we’ll continue” – Saudi Prince makes bold claim after signing Cristiano Ronaldo and others

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made bold claims on the accusations of 'sportswashing' after the arrival of several football superstars, including Cristiano Ronaldo, in the Saudi Pro League.

He declared via Fox News:

"If sportswashing is going to increase my GDP by one per cent, then we’ll continue sportswashing. I don’t care. I have 1% growth in GDP from sport and I am aiming for another 1.5%. Call it whatever you want – we are going to get that 1.5 per cent."

This unapologetic stance has brought the controversial practice of "sportswashing" into the spotlight again. Sportswashing refers to using high-profile sports events and investments to improve a country's international image, often diverting attention from less savory aspects of its governance.

Saudi Arabia has been a frequent target of sportswashing accusations due to its heavy investments in sports and entertainment. Despite these allegations, Prince Mohammed has remained undeterred. His ambitious vision has transformed the conservative kingdom into a burgeoning entertainment hub, pouring billions into endeavors. The Middle Eastern country has acquired top football stars, hosted prestigious golf tournaments, and ventured into the world of video games.

Despite many controversies, the Saudi Pro League has made seismic waves in the football world over the past year. Signing football superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Neymar, N'Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino and Ruben Neves has catapulted the Saudi League into global prominence. It has attracted massive viewership during matches and secured lucrative sponsorships and broadcasting rights. This has contributed significantly to the Asian country's incremental economic growth.

As the Saudi League continues to rise, the world will watch how this bold strategy impacts the kingdom's GDP and international reputation.

''The King'' - Fans hail Cristiano Ronaldo's new Saudi Sheikh look for a promotional Al Nassr video

In a promotional video for Al Nassr, fans worldwide are excited over Cristiano Ronaldo's regal transformation. Sporting a Saudi Sheikh-inspired look, Ronaldo's fans couldn't contain their enthusiasm.

One fan from Nigeria said:

"I am feeling chills here in Nigeria."

Another commented:

"Looks like he is out for revenge... I love it!"

Ronaldo's new look has earned him the title of "The Sheikh Cristiano Ronaldo" from a third fan.

Meanwhile, another fan added:

"Aura de G.O.A.T," acknowledging the iconic presence of the football legend in his new role. Ronaldo continues to captivate fans with his ever-evolving image.

Ronaldo's arrival in the Saudi Pro League was the most significant thing ever happening in the Middle Eastern nation's football history.