"If only he stayed here" - Fans react as Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang spotted in Barcelona's dressing room after 2-1 El Clasico win

Barcelona fans have reacted positively to former player and Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrating the team's latest El Clasico win.

The Blaugrana beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Camp Nou on Sunday (March 19) to go 12 points clear atop La Liga. With 12 games to go, Xavi Hernandez's side are now in pole position to win their first league title in four years.

Barcelona understandably celebrated their victory with great fervour, with images and videos from a jubilant dressing room floating around on social media. One such image came from their forward Ferran Torres.

On his Instagram story, Torres posted a selfie with Chelsea's Aubameyang, which was posted on Twitter by journalist Reshad Rahman.

Reshad Rahman @ReshadRahman_ Auba in the dressing room 🤝 Auba in the dressing room 🤝 🚨 Auba in the dressing room 🤝🔥 https://t.co/pim4PX6ZyL

Fans were quick to react to the image, with one of them tweeting:

"if only he (Aubameyang) stayed here 🥹"

Another wrote:

"Let him be in the squad; we need a back-up striker 😂😂"

Agon53 @Agon531 @ReshadRahman_ Let him be in the squad we need a back up striker @ReshadRahman_ Let him be in the squad we need a back up striker😂😂

Here are some more reactions on Twitter:

NBFC @n_bakro_ @ReshadRahman_ wtf didn’t think i would see this photo @ReshadRahman_ wtf didn’t think i would see this photo 😂😂😂

Usman 🏆 🇹🇷 @FCBKhan6144 @ReshadRahman_ May not be a club legend, but he’ll always be a hero of the club. He’ll always be one of us @ReshadRahman_ May not be a club legend, but he’ll always be a hero of the club. He’ll always be one of us ♥️💙

Cactus🇦🇷 @ASVPCactus @ReshadRahman_ I miss him so much. I hope he comes back this summer @ReshadRahman_ I miss him so much. I hope he comes back this summer https://t.co/4mW620OSOz

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has struggled for form and game time since switching Barcelona for Chelsea

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was signed by Barcelona in January 2021 after he terminated his contract with Arsenal. He scored 13 goals in 24 games across competitions in the second half of the season to help the Blaugrana finish second in La Liga and make the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.

Following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski and Raphina, Aubameyang was sold to Chelsea in the 2022 summer transfer window. The former Arsenal captain netted on his Premier League debut for the Blues, but things have gone downhill since then.

Chelsea spent lavishly in January this year to bolster their squad, signing the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Joao Felix (on loan) in attack. To register the duo for their UEFA Champions League squad, they excluded Aubameyang.

Additionally, since the turn of the year, the forward has had just 133 minutes of Premier League action. He has also featured just once in their last seven league games, failing to make the squad for the last two.

Aubameyang has three goals and an assist in 18 games across competitions for the Blues this term. It remains to be seen if he gets a chance to add to that tally before the season ends.

Poll : 0 votes