"If you want to criticise, criticise me" – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claims responsibility for current situation at Anfield club

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that he is responsible for his team's underwhelming run of form in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

The Reds are currently undergoing their worst campaign under Klopp, sitting in an unexpected 10th place in the Premier League standings, with just 29 points from 20 games. The 19-time domestic champions have already been knocked out of both the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

Despite being just two results away from quadruple glory last season, Klopp's side are now 12 points off a UEFA Champions League berth. While their new signings like Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo have failed to impress this term, existing stars have also underperformed.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp assumed responsibility for Liverpool's shocking dip in their quality on the pitch this season. He elaborated:

"I'm not happy with our present situation, but how you deal with the situation and behave in the situation decides how the time will be after it. I am responsible [for the poor form this season]. If you want to criticise, criticise me. Don't go for the wrong people. Better times will come. The better we behave now, the better those times will be."

The Reds currently have a near impossible task of gaining ground on their top-four rivals this term, with Manchester United and Newcastle United in fine form. However, the Anfield side could still realistically pip Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to finish in a Europa League spot.

Liverpool are next scheduled to lock horns with arch-rivals Everton in their Premier League encounter at Anfield on Monday (February 13).

Mark Lawrenson offers score prediction for upcoming Liverpool vs Everton showdown

In his Paddy Power column, Liverpool great Mark Lawrenson claimed that Jurgen Klopp's struggling side would beat Everton 2-0. He wrote:

"It will be interesting to see what Jurgen Klopp comes up with in terms of his starting lineup. The defence was all over the place and I think Nathaniel Phillips should come in to combat Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin as he's no-nonsense. Head it, clear it, no frills but he'll surely put himself in areas that other central defenders won't."

Backing the Reds to get the better of Everton, Lawrenson continued:

"I think Liverpool will win but it's going to be a horrible game. It almost always is. I remain to be convinced by them at the moment."

