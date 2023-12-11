“If you’re not playing well, at least kick somebody” - Mikel feels Manchester United star is disinterested as co-host labels him ‘worst’ player in PL

Chris McHardy and John Obi-Mikel have taken shots at Manchester United star Anthony Martial. The former Chelsea midfielder reckons the Frenchman is disinterested on the pitch, while the journalist went on to label him the worst player in the Premier League.

On The Obi One podcast, McHardy said that Martial has no work ethic and he couldn't believe that the striker lasted nine years at Manchester United. He added that the Frenchman was the worst he had seen and said:

“It’s a bit harsh to name players but I will because I am a journalist. Anthony Martial must be the worst player in the Premier League. When I say that, people will say, ‘Oh well, the boy is skilful’. But I don’t care that he has technical attributes, his work ethic and his general demeanour offends me. How has that boy last nine years?”

Mikel was quick to back his co-host and added that the striker's body language was not right. The Chelsea legend added that he never understood what Martial offered at Manchester United and said:

“I think that’s the word there his body language. Sometimes when I see him on the pitch, I remember is he still in this team? Nine years he has been at the club! It’s one player I never understand what he does at a football club. He moans, he shakes his head.

"Look at him! Do something! If you’re not playing well, at least kick somebody. Start a fight. Show you care. Anthony Martial is the opposite of that.”

Manchester United signed Anthony Martial from AS Monaco for £36 million but with another £22 million in clauses. The move made him the most expensive teenager at the time but he has failed to make a big impact at the club.

Martial has scored 90 goals and provided 55 assists in 317 games for the Red Devils.

Manchester United set to release Anthony Martial

Manchester United will not renew the contract of Anthony Martial, as per a report in The Athletic. David Ornstein has reported that the club will not activate the additional year and are ready to let the Frenchman leave as a free agent when the season ends.

Erik ten Hag is also willing to let the forward leave in the January window should any club show interest. He was linked with Juventus in the past but moved to Sevilla on loan for six months before heading back to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are also open to offers for Casemiro, Raphaël Varane, Jadon Sancho, and Donny van de Beek in January. While Casemiro has faced numerous injury issues and will turn 32 in February, the other three have fallen out of favor under Erik ten Hag.