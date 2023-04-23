"Imagine Messi in this setup next season" - Twitter explodes as Barcelona edge closer to La Liga title with 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid

Barcelona managed to earn a narrow 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid in their latest La Liga clash at Camp Nou. Fans on Twitter exploded as they watched the action unfold.

While Barca saw the majority of the ball at Camp Nou, they couldn't carve out a substantial opening at Atletico's goal. Ferran Torres eventually broke the deadlock as the Spaniard scored in the 44th minute from outside the box.

The goal marked the Blaugrana's three-game goalless run across competitions. They didn't score against Getafe, Girona, and Real Madrid.

Barca entered the clash with an eight-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. They restored their 11-point advantage with the win. Atleti, meanwhile, are third with 60 points.

Former Barcelona striker Luuk de Jong spoke about playing for the club

When Luuk de Jong joined Barcelona, many eyebrows were raised. While the striker is known for his poaching abilities, he was not the type of player who fitted Barca's mold of play.

De Jong often relies on his aerial ability rather than his build-up skills with the ball. Hence, fans were a bit taken aback when the Dutchman joined the Catalan club. De Jong made 29 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring seven goals and providing one assist.

He recently shared his experience of playing for the Catalan club. De Jong said (via BarcaUniversal):

“I lived my dream there. I had the taste of another culture both on and off the field.”

De Jong further added that Ousmane Dembele was the player that impressed him the most, saying:

“The player that impressed me the most in Barca was Dembele. He knew exactly what to do, when and which passes he had to give to the striker.”

The towering striker also claimed that despite leaving the club, he still receives messages from Barca fans. De Jong said:

“Barcelona did not score against Girona and Getafe, and there are messages I receive, “Where are you, Luke? We needed you to win.”

De Jong made a return to PSV Eindhoven at the start of the season. He has scored 16 goals and has provided nine assists in 34 matches across competitions so far this campaign.

