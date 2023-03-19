Arsenal registered a thumping 4-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday (March 19) to go eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Fans on Twitter went into a meltdown after the Gunners' convincing win at the Emirates.
Wilfried Zaha provided an early threat to the hosts as his curling effort rattled the post. Martin Odegaard soon called J.C. Whitowrth to action, but Norwegian's left-footed effort was well saved.
However, Gabriel Martinelli gave the league leaders the lead soon thereafter, and there would be no looking back. After Bukayo Ssaka found Martinelli inside the box, the latter went past his man before slotting home a left-footed shot in the 27th minute.
Saka was set up by Ben White. The youngster rolled the ball to the back of the net with composure to double the Gunners' lead. Zaha once again provded a moment of threat, calling Aaron Ramsdale to action, but the Englishman was upto his task.
A fine team move ended in the back of the net for the Gunners as Granit Xhaka made it three in the second half. Leandro Trossard was the creator in chief, finding Xhaka with a fine pass. While Jeffrey Schlupp pulled one back for the visitors, Saka scored his second of the game in the 74th minute to restore the Gunners' two-goal cushion.
The Gunners now head into the international break with a commanding lead atop the league summit. Mikel Arteta's team have 69 points from 28 matches, while City have 61 from 27 outings.
Jermain Defoe recently praised Arsenal star Leandro Trossard
Since his January move from Brighton & Hove Albion, Leandro Trossard has proved to be a bargain deal for Arsenal. He has scored one goal and provided six assists across competitions.
Former Tottenham striker Jermain Defoe has been left impressed by Trossard. Defoe recently said (via The Boot Room):
"When you watch him, he’s an Arsenal player isn’t he? The way he plays, the way he moves, he picks up really interesting areas; he’s really clever. He is an Arsenal player; he’s been brilliant."
Trossard's arrival has given the Gunners much-needed squad depth. With the crucial part of the Premier League title race coming up, fans will hope that the Belgian continues to make the same sort of impact as the Gunners eye a first league title in 19 years.