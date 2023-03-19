Create

"Immune to the Kardashian curse", "Champions of England" - Twitter explodes as Arsenal go 8 points clear in PL summit with 4-1 Crystal Palace win

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Mar 19, 2023 21:41 IST
Arsenal earned a commanding win over Crystal Palace
Arsenal earned a commanding win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Arsenal registered a thumping 4-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday (March 19) to go eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Fans on Twitter went into a meltdown after the Gunners' convincing win at the Emirates.

Wilfried Zaha provided an early threat to the hosts as his curling effort rattled the post. Martin Odegaard soon called J.C. Whitowrth to action, but Norwegian's left-footed effort was well saved.

However, Gabriel Martinelli gave the league leaders the lead soon thereafter, and there would be no looking back. After Bukayo Ssaka found Martinelli inside the box, the latter went past his man before slotting home a left-footed shot in the 27th minute.

Saka was set up by Ben White. The youngster rolled the ball to the back of the net with composure to double the Gunners' lead. Zaha once again provded a moment of threat, calling Aaron Ramsdale to action, but the Englishman was upto his task.

A fine team move ended in the back of the net for the Gunners as Granit Xhaka made it three in the second half. Leandro Trossard was the creator in chief, finding Xhaka with a fine pass. While Jeffrey Schlupp pulled one back for the visitors, Saka scored his second of the game in the 74th minute to restore the Gunners' two-goal cushion.

The Gunners now head into the international break with a commanding lead atop the league summit. Mikel Arteta's team have 69 points from 28 matches, while City have 61 from 27 outings.

One tweeted:

"Saka immune to Kardashian curse"

Another posted:

"Arsenal champions of England 2022-2023, 14th title, the first in almost 2 decades. inject it"

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the Gunners' thumping win:

@Arsenal @BukayoSaka87 Arsenal champions of England 2022-2023, 14th title the first in almost 2 decades 😍😍inject it
🌶️ BRILLIANT FROM BUKAYO🤩 SAKA RESTORES OUR THREE-GOAL CUSHION WITH A CURLED FINISH🔴 4-1 🦅 (74) https://t.co/ZDZXcXzgs1
▪️ 10 goals▪️ 10 assists.For the first time in his career, Bukayo Saka is in double figures for goals and assists in the Premier League 💫 https://t.co/1iia4LTQI4
Players with 10+ goals and assists in the Premier League this season:Bukayo Saka*End of list* https://t.co/oHcLPUYD5r
Saka: 11 goals, 10 assists (PL)Martinelli: 13 goals, 2 assists (PL)Best young duo in the world? 🤩 https://t.co/MR60XA4BSL
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⭐️ Straight from Hale End. Bukayo Saka (21) is Arsenal's starboy firing shots at the top of the table: 1 goal + 1 assist so far vs Crystal Palace! He is also the first player to score 10+ goals & also provide 10+ assists this Premier League season... incredible. https://t.co/G8RE9Q6Qj0
Bukayo Saka is the first player to score 10+ goals AND provide 10+ assists in the 2022/23 Premier League season.Give him the PFA young player of the season already. He's competing with himself.
Saka is no longer just one of the best young players in the world, he’s gone past that. https://t.co/ekxpN5Kf0R
Saka is very likeable so I wouldn’t mind at all if he won Player of the season ahead of Haaland. https://t.co/oPf7DgMQlG
Bukayo Saka is the best winger in the league, it’s not even worth debating.
saka to martinelli, this shit is clockwork!https://t.co/h47y81uB8N
Has there been a better right winger in the world better than Saka this season. Truly world class https://t.co/bDELwu2O7z
Bukayo Saka. That’s it. That’s the tweet. https://t.co/k0mIQxGggm
Bukayo Saka is truly what we all thought Hudson-Odoi was…
saka immune to kardashian curse https://t.co/rlc7BXaWe6
Every time I see Trossard I get amazed by the abilities he possesses and the price we got him for. What an assist! https://t.co/o8GfhBXGDL
Trossard 6 assists for Arsenal with one goal scored for us. What a signing https://t.co/fJu5lCWsCY
Trossard isn't here to chill and play a squad role. He's here to compete, push his teammates and make them better.
📸| Trossard in last five Premier League matches… 👀 [via @SemperFiArsenal] #afc https://t.co/f1Hwil8zJj
Trossard 7G/A itl since he signed😭❤️
Most Premier League assists so far this season:▪️ 12 - Kevin De Bruyne▪️ 10 - Bukayo Saka▪️ 8 - Leandro Trossard 🔺Leo can’t stop serving them up. 🍽
We're coming for that goal difference. Get in Granit Xhaka. Trossard with another assist.
XHAKAAAA! COME ON! Beautiful goal. Another Trossard assist!
Trossard looked like a man who wanted to stay on. Love his hunger for the game.
We have already equaled last season’s points tally with 10 games more to go 🔥 https://t.co/GyfzSElXU9
Gabriel Martinelli. Responding to that penalty miss with a goal in the next game. Mentality monsters.💪 https://t.co/Tq5GD5covV
Full-timeArsenal 4-1 PalaceA comfortable win for Arsenal and just what was needed after defeat to Sporting on Thursday. Holding did well at centre-back, while Martinelli bounced back from his penalty miss midweek. Saka excellent again. Eight points clear of City now.
Who would have thought we would get to see a Partey, Holding, Kiwior, Tierney back 4 in the league

Jermain Defoe recently praised Arsenal star Leandro Trossard

Since his January move from Brighton & Hove Albion, Leandro Trossard has proved to be a bargain deal for Arsenal. He has scored one goal and provided six assists across competitions.

Former Tottenham striker Jermain Defoe has been left impressed by Trossard. Defoe recently said (via The Boot Room):

"When you watch him, he’s an Arsenal player isn’t he? The way he plays, the way he moves, he picks up really interesting areas; he’s really clever. He is an Arsenal player; he’s been brilliant."

Trossard's arrival has given the Gunners much-needed squad depth. With the crucial part of the Premier League title race coming up, fans will hope that the Belgian continues to make the same sort of impact as the Gunners eye a first league title in 19 years.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...