"In the beginning I was like, 'Wow, did I make the right choice?'" - Manchester United star on decision to join club in the summer

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has opened up on his career at the club so far, having arrived last summer.

The Red Devils reportedly spent £47 million to sign Onana from Inter Milan as a replacement for the departing David de Gea. The Cameroonian had a great spell with the Italian side in the 2022-23 season and helped them reach the UEFA Champions League final.

However, Onana's stint at Manchester United has been far from his excellence at Inter. He has made plenty of errors, especially in the Champions League as United finished at the bottom of their group. He has improved since January but has still made some errors.

In a recent interview on MUTV, Onana spoke about his time at Old Trafford so far, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"When I look back now I am just smiling because it was a big lesson for me. In the beginning I was like, 'Wow, did I make the right choice?' but I'm definitely 100 per cent sure I made the right choice because Manchester United is the biggest club in this country and one of the biggest clubs in the world."

Onana has kept 12 clean sheets in 46 games across competitions for the Red Devils this season, including eight in 34 Premier League games.

Andre Onana on his teammates amidst Manchester United's poor season

The Red Devils have had a poor 2023-24 campaign so far. They finished at the bottom of their Champions League group and were eliminated from the EFL Cup. They are seventh in the Premier League table, two points behind Newcastle United with a game in hand.

Andre Onana spoke about the mood in the Manchester United dressing room, saying:

"We have faced a terrible season, for me, personally, and as a group as well. I don't think my teammates are happy with the situation we are facing. I know them, they are all winners, everyone wants to win, before the season we spoke about fighting for every single title.

"Things happen in life and you have to deal with the situation. We have a beautiful final to play and another few games to play so we will go for it."

Manchester United will next face Crystal Palace away on Monday, May 6. They have also reached the FA Cup final, where they'll take on city rivals Manchester City on May 25.