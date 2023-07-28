“In all honesty, I’m not overwhelmed with that link” – Mikael Silvestre expresses concern over Manchester United target

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has opened up on the Red Devils' links with Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. The Morocco international has been strongly linked with a switch to Old Trafford in recent weeks.

However, former Manchester United stopper Mikael Silvestre has admitted he is not particularly excited regarding the arrival of the Moroccan. The Frenchman has claimed that there is no room for the Fiorentina midfielder at Old Trafford right now unless Scott McTominay or Fred leaves.

Silvestre told told GGRecon, as quoted by Utd District:

"Unless Scott [McTominay] or Fred leaves this summer, then there’s no room for Sofyan at the moment, but things can change between now and the end of the transfer window.”

Silvestre has insisted that Amrabat is a quality player but not good enough to get him over the moon. He added:

"We just need to wait and see in this particular case. He’s evidently a good player but in all honesty, I’m not overwhelmed with that link.”

Amrabat made a name for himself particularly with his exploits in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as he helped Morocco defy the odds and reach the semi-finals. Erik ten Hag formerly worked with the midfield dynamo at FC Utrecht and is understood to be keen on a reunion with the Moroccan.

As claimed by Fabrizio Romano, Fiorentina want around £30-35 million for their star midfielder. Amrabat has been with the Serie A side since 2020 and has made a total of 107 appearances for the club so far till date.

Agent of Manchester United target offers big update on his client's future

Sofyan Amrabat's agent Mahmoud El Boustati has claimed that there are at least three clubs keen on signing his client this summer. The 26-year-old has emerged as a player in demand following his exploits for club and country.

Speaking to Voetbal Primeur, El Boustati shed light on the Manchester United target's current situation at Fiorentina amid interest from multiple clubs. He said:

"Quite a few clubs are interested in Sofyan. It is now a matter of making the right choice. He is still a Fiorentina player and he reported back to training for Fiorentina on Monday.

"If something interesting comes up soon, Sofyan is open to the step. Fiorentina are too. There are two, three clubs that he is open to."

When asked if Amrabat will leave this summer, El Boustati responded:

"We are assuming that. There is interest from Saudi Arabia. But there is no concrete offer or concrete interest."

Manchester United are hot on Amrabat's tail but there has also been interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Aston Villa.