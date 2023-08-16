"Incredible achievement considering the number of key injuries"- Twitter explodes as England set up 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final against Spain

England beat Australia 3-1 in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal on Wednesday (August 16) to make the title match for the first time, enthralling fans.

Ella Toone scored a spectacular opener to give the Lionesses the lead in the 36th minute. Sam Kerr restored parity for the co-hosts in the 63rd minute, but Sarina Wiegman's team struck twice without conceding.

After Lauren Hemp netted in the 71st minute, Alessia Russo capped off the win four minutes from time. The Lionesses will play Spain in the final on Sunday (August 20).

Fans on Twitter reacted to the result, with one tweeting:

"Incredible achievement considering the number of key injuries."

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

Keira Walsh was confident ahead of England's clash against Australia in FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal

Keira Walsh made a miraculous recovery from injury early on in the tournament. Many thought Walsh's campaign was over after she had suffered an injury.

However, she came back strong and helped the team at the business end of the competition. Walsh was very confident and highlighted the team's fighting spirit ahead of the clash against the Matildas (via The Guardian):

“The Nigeria and Colombia games weren’t easy. We were not always on top, and people have seen that side to us.

"When the whistle ends, it is a different story, but in the game the girls are very aware of what the game is going to be like, what the stadium is going to be like. We are more than ready for it.”

After a convincing win against the Aussies, England are on the verge of winning the World Cup, having won the European Championships last year. Fans can expect a rivetting envounter against Spain in the final as both teams look to become the newest FIFA Women's World Cup champion.