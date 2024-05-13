“Injured again?”, “Anyone know why” - Liverpool fans worried as 30-year-old star misses Aston Villa clash

Liverpool fans expressed their dismay online as 30-year-old left-back Andy Robertson was not named in the Reds' squad for their Premier League clash against Aston Villa. Manager Jurgen Klopp has started centre-back Joe Gomez at the left-back position, sparking speculations about the Scottish defender's fitness.

Expand Tweet

Robertson has already suffered a fair share of knocks this season. A shoulder injury kept him out of action from October to January, with ankle problems also limiting his game-time of late.

The full-back has made just 29 appearances for the Reds this season, with three goals and two assists to his name. He started in their 4-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, marking his appearance with a 45th minute goal, but was replaced by Gomez in the 64th minute.

Liverpool fans were left confused and anxious when Klopp didn't even name him in the squad to take on Aston Villa away from home. One fan said:

"Robertson injured again?"

Expand Tweet

Another added:

"No Robbo [Robertson] in the squad? Anyone know why?"

Expand Tweet

Here is a selection of fan reactions:

"Whats up with Robertson?" one fan asked.

Another fan was just as confused - "Robbo injured?"

Another simply wrote, "Robbo?"

"Is Robertson injured again ffs," a fan sighed.

"Just hope and pray Robbo isn't badly injured," another pleaded.

Liverpool fans will be hoping that Robertson returns to their squad for their final league game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, as they look to give outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp a winning farewell.

Liverpool eyeing 22-year-old Frenchman as Andy Robertson's replacement - Reports

Liverpool are eyeing 22-year-old Bradley Locko as left-back Andy Robertson's long-term replacement, according to reports from Football Insider.

The Frenchman has been impressive for Ligue 1 high-flyers Stade Brestois 29. Brest, who were on the verge of relegation last season, are on the cusp of Champions League qualification this time around, thanks, in part, to Locko's performances.

Scouts from Liverpool were reportedly spotted at Brest's recent Ligue 1 games, keeping a keen eye on Locko. A tough-tackling fullback with great crossing abilities, he has helped his side keep 14 clean sheets in the 35 games he has played this season, while also contributing three assists.

A host of other Premier League sides, like Aston Villa, Chelsea, West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur, are also monitoring Locko's situation at Brest.

Locko's current contract with Stade Brestois lasts until 2027, which could make things tricky for his suitors. Football Insider also reports that he could feature at the Summer Olympics to be held at Paris later this year, which could elevate his value.

With Andy Robertson's injury concerns mounting, this could be an opportune moment for Liverpool to swoop in and secure the services of a promising left-back like Locko.