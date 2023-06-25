An Inter Miami fan travelled 1200 miles from Florida to Philadelphia to watch Lionel Messi play. However, the Argentine hasn't yet made his debut for the MLS club.

Messi announced earlier this month that he will join the MLS club as a free agent following the expiration of his current contract. However, Messi's debut is not expected to take place before July 21, in a Leagues Cup clash against Cruz Azul at the DRV PNK Stadium.

The fan, though, went to watch Messi against Philadelphia Union, a game that Inter Miami lost 4-1. He has since become an online laughing stock. One of the fans wrote on Twitter:

"I hope we see him do this at every Inter Miami away game until July 21st that would be funny!"

Another wrote:

"In those 1,200 m, you didn't have time to google where Messi was?"

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter as the fan travelled to watch Lionel Messi:

"We are satisfied and happy" - Lionel Messi on his move to Inter Miami

Lionel Messi recently brought an end to his Paris Saint-Germain stint. He played his last game for the club in May, against Clermont Foot in Ligue 1. Messi will leave as a free agent once his contract expires on June 30.

The Argentina captain was linked with a return to Barcelona. Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal were also interested in Messi. However, Inter Miami will be the player's new home.

Speaking about the move, Messi said (via Albiceleste Talk):

“Well I don't know if this has anything to do with it or not, but it was a decision we made and a family decision. We are satisfied and happy for what is coming with a lot of desire and enthusiasm for this new stage.”

Messi will be joined by his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets at the MLS club. The legendary midfielder has already played his final game as a free agent and will move to the US as a free agent.

