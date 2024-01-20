“Involved in the celebrations for all 5 goals” - Rival fans claim one Arsenal star dropped stinking display in 5-0 win over Crystal Palace

Fans have reacted to Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka's performance in their 5-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace on Saturday (January 20).

Following a run of three defeats across competitions - including two in the league - Mikel Arteta's side returned to winning ways in style with an emphatic five-star performance at the Emirates.

Gabriel got the ball rolling in the 11th minute before Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson helped the ball into his own net in the 37th as the Gunners led 2-0 at the break.

There would be no respite for Palace, as Leandro Trossard scored on the cusp of the hour-mark to all but end the game as a contest. Gabriel Martinelli applied the coup de la grace with a stoppage-time brace.

Fans, though, were not impressed with Saka, who failed to register a goal contribution in the rout or even a shot on target, with one tweeting:

"Saka involved in the celebrations of all 5 goals"

Another chimed in:

"Saka 0 G/A in an everybody eats sesh"

Here are the top reactions on X:

The win took the Gunners to third, level on points with second-placed Manchester City - who have a game in hand - and fourth-placed Aston Villa. Leaders Liverpool are two points in front at the top.

"We will go for it" - Arsenal boss throws down gauntlet to rivals

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is confident of his side's title chances after a convincing win at the Emirates on Saturday.

The Spaniard commended his players for their positive attitude in a much-needed win, which also came with a clean sheet. He told TNT Sports (via BBC) after the game:

"The positivity we had right from the beginning. I had a really good feeling in the last 10 days about the team and how they reacted. They are great players, we have a great team and today they really wanted it. I could feel that. It was a win with a clean sheet, and we scored five goals which we really needed.

"It is what it is. I enjoy it more when we win every single game but we are in a good moment. We have the second half of the season to play for everything, and we will go for it. We will try our best."

Arsenal will next be in action in the league at Nottingham Forest on January 31.