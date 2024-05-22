Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna responds after being linked with surprise Chelsea move to replace Pochettino

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has responded to rumors linking him with the Chelsea managerial post. He is reportedly one of the candidates for the Blues job following Mauricio Pochettino's exit.

Speaking to Sky Sports, McKenna addressed the rumors but stressed that he was not focusing on the reports. He added that this only shows that Ipswich Town, who have gained promotion to the Premier League, were heading in the right direction and said:

"We've achieved so much, it's been an incredible two years. When you have success like that there always comes speculation and things like that, we've seen that every summer. But I know how much everyone is looking forward to the season, the club is in a fantastic path and everyone is just really looking forward to the season ahead."

He added:

"Again, when you do well - as a manger or as a player - there's always going to be speculation. I know what we've achieved isn't a normal thing so there's always going to be speculation. But that's not where my focus is... tonight is about what we've achieved over the last couple of seasons. It's been a wonderful couple of years so tonight is about celebrating that. I know everyone is looking forward to next season and I know the club is going to be in a really good place going into that season."

Chelsea parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino after finishing sixth in the Premier League this season. The Argentine and the club's sporting directors mutually decided to part ways and announced the same on Tuesday.

Chelsea looking to appoint the new manager within days

Journalist David Ornstein, on Sky Sports, provided an update on Chelsea's manager hunt. He stated that the club were looking to appoint the replacement within days rather than weeks and said:

"[Chelsea] will be looking to make an appointment in days rather than weeks. That's the information coming out of Stamford Bridge tonight."

Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness, Girona’s Michel, and Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca are also reportedly on the list. Journalist Matt Law has ruled out the return of Thomas Tuchel, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.