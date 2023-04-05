“Is this coach Blind”, “This is embarrassing” – Real Madrid fans furious with Ancelotti as he refuses to name 23-year-old for El Clasico

Real Madrid fans are livid with manager Carlo Ancelotti for not naming Aurelien Tchouameni in the starting XI to face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semifinals second leg at the Camp Nou on Wednesday (April 5). Los Blancos trail 1-0 from the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Thibaut Courtois starts in goal for the Spanish giants. Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga are the back four. Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Fede Valverde are the midfield three, while Rodrygo, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior are set to spearhead the attack.

Fans, though, are unhappy with the 23-year-old Tchouameni's absence. The French midfielder has made 33 appearances for Los Blancos this season, providing three assists. Since his summer move, the player has been crucial to the team's success.

"Is this coach blind or blind? I'm tired."

"Still no Tchouameni, Carvajal still starting, honestly this is embarrassing."

Cama not in midfield = nah

Nacho not in lb = nah



Kroos over tchouameni as dm = nah
Cama not in midfield = nah
Nacho not in lb = nah
Conclusion = ancelotti out

No Tchouaméni + Carvajal starting … I prefer not to speak.

every time tchouameni be in a good form he puts him on the bench again kroos isn't a dm i can't understand him anyway i don't see us winning

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti sounds confident ahead of El Clasico

Ahead of the showdown against Barcelona, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti expressed his confidence in his team's chances of winning the tie. He said that his team are ready to go to battle at the home of the Blaugrana.

Speaking ahead of the game at the Camp Nou, Ancelotti said (via Los Blancos' website):

“We're in good shape; we're motivated and focused. I think we're all feeling really positive after the game against Valladolid. We're on a high and full of confidence that we can produce a good performance."

Ancelotti added:

"Kroos and Modricrare untouchable, but that doesn't mean they will play. Modricawas untouchable against Valladolid too, and he was on the bench. I have to consider the resources I have on the bench because they're hugely important, just as they were last year. Starting the game isn't the most important thing, the key is that the guys who don't play from the start can try and make an impact.”

The game at the Camp Nou is the fourth El Clasico of the season.

