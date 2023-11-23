Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Okhdood tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo should start when Al-Nassr host newly-promoted Al-Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (November 24) at Al-Awwal Park. The Knights of Najd will want to build on their 3-1 win over Al-Wehda prior to the international break.

Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes in the game against Al-Wehda and also managed to get on the scoresheet. New summer signing Alex Telles and Abdulelah Al-Amri were the two other goalscorers on that occasion.

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Saudi Arabia following yet another successful stint with the Portugal national team during the international break. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner should return to the starting XI for Al-Nassr on Friday evening at home.

Manager Luis Castro has found a working attacking combination in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, and Anderson Talisca. The trio played together in the last game before the international break and should continue to play together up front against Al-Okhdood.

Al-Nassr are currently on a run of four consecutive victories in the Saudi Pro League. The Riyadh-based side are currently second in the standings, having picked up 31 points from 13 games so far this season. They are still four points behind league leaders Al-Hilal.

Al-Okhdood, on the other hand, picked up only their third win of the 2023-24 season last time when they defeated Al-Hazem 2-1 at home. They are currently 16th in the standings and have picked up just 10 points from their first 13 games.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo performed for Al-Nassr so far in the 2023-24 season?

The 2023-24 season is Cristiano Ronaldo's first full season in Saudi Arabia. The former Manchester United superstar joined the club in the middle of last season and therefore did not complete a full campaign.

Ronaldo's form has gone from strength to strength in the new season. The Portugal skipper has already contributed 16 goals and nine assists from 17 matches across all competitions. This includes a tally of 13 goals from just 12 games in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already scored one hat-trick for Al-Nassr when he netted three goals in a 5-0 victory over Al-Fateh back in August. He has also scored three braces this season, twice in the league and once in the AFC Champions League.

Ronaldo's form is vital for Al-Nassr as they look to win their first Saudi league title since 2019. The famous 'number 7' has also not won a major trophy since his move to the Middle East.