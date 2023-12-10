Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Shabab tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo should start when Al-Nassr travel to face Al-Shabab in the quarterfinals of the King Cup on Monday, December 11.

The Knights of Najd will come into the game on the back of a convincing 4-1 win over Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo was amongst the goalscorers on that occasion. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also registered an assist during the game as this side returned to winning ways in the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in good form this season and should therefore keep his place in the starting XI on Monday. The former Real Madrid superstar could be partnered alongside Anderson Talisca, Sadio Mane, or Abdulrahman Ghareeb to form a three-man attack.

It is, however, worth mentioning that there is a slight possibility that manager Luis Castro decides to rest Ronaldo from the starting XI on Monday. This could be because the game is coming just two days after the Portugal star playing in the league.

However, the King Cup quarterfinal is a big enough occasion for the Riyadh-based giants to go with their full-strength side, which includes the veteran.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will be looking to qualify for their second consecutive semifinals this season. Luis Castro's side picked up a narrow 1-0 victory over Al-Ettifaq in the previous round after extra time. Sadio Mane scored the solitary goal of the game after 107 minutes.

Based on the league form, Al-Nassr should register a routine win against Al-Shabab on Monday. The hosts are currently winless in their past four games and are languishing in 11th place in the standings. They have picked up just 17 points from 16 games.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform for Al-Nassr against Al-Shabab earlier this season?

Al-Nassr have already played Al-Shabab in the league earlier this season. Luis Castro's side secured a convincing 4-0 victory with Cristiano Ronaldo contributing to three of those goals.

Ronaldo scored a brace and registered an assist against Al-Shabab back in August with Sultan Al-Ghannam and Sadio Mane netting the other two goals.

Ronaldo took five shots in the game with three of them being on target and also hit the post once. He also created two big chances for his fellow teammates during that game.

Cristiano Ronaldo has contributed 19 goals and 10 assists from 21 games across all competitions for Al-Nassr this season. However, he is still waiting to secure his first major trophy in Saudi Arabia since his move almost a year ago.