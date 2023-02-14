Is David Beckham serious about signing Lionel Messi at Inter Miami? Exploring what the Man United icon said about PSG superstar 

Lionel Messi is set to become a free agent in the summer, and David Beckham's Inter Miami CF are in the running for his signature. The Manchester United legend has admitted that he would like to bring the Argentine star to MLS soon.

PSG do have the option to extend Messi's deal by another season but is still negotiating a new contract with him to keep him at the club for longer. However, that has not put Beckham off, and he is still pushing to convince the FIFA World Cup winner.

Leo Messi 🔟 @WeAreMessi David Beckham: "I love Messi very much & admire him for many reasons, first because he is a great player and has a great personality, but I think what everyone loves about him is his way of playing and his passion. Winning the last WC was amazing for him”

David Beckham: "I love Messi very much & admire him for many reasons, first because he is a great player and has a great personality, but I think what everyone loves about him is his way of playing and his passion. Winning the last WC was amazing for him” https://t.co/tBFQhKH4W5

Speaking to ESPN Argentina last month, Beckham named Messi as the player he would want to bring to his MLS side. He said:

"I love Leo for many different reasons. I love him because he's a great father. I love him because he's a great personality, a character. He's a great person. But I think what everybody loves about him is the way he plays the game. He plays the game with passion."

He added:

He plays the game just free the way he plays. And I think this past World Cup again. I think the way he played for his team, for his country, and to win that World Cup was an incredible moment for him. And I love watching players like him."

PSG told not to renew Lionel Messi's contract

While PSG are in talks to renew Lionel Messi's contract, their former player Jerome Rothen believes it is a bad idea. He wants the club to let the Argentine go in the summer and continue their project with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

He told RMC Sport:

"Managing the three is complicated," said Rothen. "After that, there is the wage bill. And we saw that PSG is blocked with the financial fair play. Because the wage bill has exploded. There, you have the opportunity to recover a large amount of money because the salary of Messi is substantial. It can allow you to recruit and improve your squad. For all that, it's a very bad idea to extend Leo Messi."

Lionel Messi is back for PSG this week when they take on Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

Poll : 0 votes