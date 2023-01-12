Create

"Is this a joke", "Another Pep mistake" - Twitter erupts as Manchester City crash out of the Carabao Cup against Southampton

By Matthew Guyett
Modified Jan 12, 2023 03:28 AM IST
Manchester City are stunned by the Saints.

Manchester City suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Southampton and exited the Carabao Cup in the quarterfinal stages. Pep Guardiola's side have won four of the last five editions of the competition but were sent packing by a resilient Saints side on Wednesday (January 11) night.

Southampton made a bright start, pressing City hard and showing their intent to cause Guardiola's men a problem. The likes of James Ward-Prowse and Moussa Djenepo were particularly threatening early on.

They took the lead in the 23rd minute thanks to Seko's Mara's fine first-time finish. The French forward was found by Lyanco and took no time to dwell on the ball. He tucked it past City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

It was the first time Saints boss Nathan Jones had come up against Guardiola, and he was getting the better of his Spanish counterpart. His Saints marched into a two-goal lead in the 28th minute with a more impressive goal than the first.

Moussa Djenepo trudged forward with the ball and saw Ortega off his line. He sent a phenomenal strike from twenty yards dipping over the German shot-stopper. It was a goal the Mali international will likely never forget.

The Cityzens came out in the second half, and within a minute, half-time substitute Kevin De Bruyne was making an impact. He placed an exquisite through ball into the path of Julian Alvarez. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's effort sailed just past Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu's goal.

Manchester City pushed for a vital goal and introduced Erling Haaland in the 56th minute. However, Southampton's defense stood firm and performed admirably in their underdog role.

De Bruyne sprang forward on the left flank in the 70th minute and somehow picked out Haaland, who was rushing into the Southampton box. Bazunu brilliantly gathered the ball to preserve his side's lead.

City went close in the 77th minute when Ilkay Gundogan played a pass into Bazuno's six-yard area. Alvarez poked the ball toward goal, but the Saints stopper was on hand to deny him and held on for an unlikely win.

It was Manchester City's first defeat since the FIFA World Cup tournament break and also the first time Guardiola has been eliminated from the quarterfinals of a domestic cup competition. Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to a shocking night for Guardiola's men:

Zero shots on target. #ManCity are out of the Carabao Cup. https://t.co/BJb2tJjwTF
This is one of the worst City performances I can remember under Pep. Absolutely awful. Apart from Foden none of them come out with any credit so far
Nathan Jones is outclassing Pep Guardiola, i cannot believe i’ve just said that…
Erik ten Hag watching as Pep Guardiola got rattled by a bottom-placed Southampton. https://t.co/VpPD9dH42U
@ManCity @NESCAFE Guardiola benched De Bruyne and Haaland thinking every team is Chelsea 😭😂
Man City is this a joke?
SOUTHAMPTON FUCKING COME ON AHHH
This is what happens when you tell your reserve goalkeeper to play like your regular starter. Another Pep mistake in an important game. #SOUMCI #EFLCup
What a goal. Reminded me of Phillipe Albert chipping Schmeichel. Great spot and finish. Obviously the keeper's got to be questioned but that was wonderful execution.
Djenepo 😳
Djenepo with a worldie 👀👀💫 #SOUMCI
Desperate times for Pep Guardiola: De Bruyne and Erling Haaland come on as substitutes. Southampton leading 2-0. Too little too late for Manchester City? #SOUMCI #CarabaoCup https://t.co/wZmp031UTw
Brining on Haaland and De Bruyne in the league cup lmao cowards
‘Tell Scott Carson to warm up.’ https://t.co/blXlkIqijU
City losing 2-0 to #SaintsFC then bringing on Erling Haaland https://t.co/WEBJV2vz6s
70 minutes in and City haven’t registered a shot on target against southampton 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/Z7taJICIvp
@City_Xtra Embarrassing performance, this is Southampton!
@City_Xtra Idk am sad, I can’t really describe the way were are playing… it’s weird
Southampton 2-0 up against Man City.GET INNNN!!! https://t.co/10D45dzuhV
@City_Xtra Kavin Phillips purchase was unnecessary,same as Sergio Gomez We really let zichenko go for him
We're going to win the cup
They compared Cancelo to Reece James. The level of disrespect lmao
What has happened to Cancelo man. It’s upsetting how bad he’s actually become in the space of couple of weeks.
City are funny sometimes icl. 75% possession & no shot on target?😂

Manchester City turn their attention to a derby encounter with cross-city rivals Manchester United on Saturday

Guardiola's men take on their Manchester rivals.

Guardiola will need to galvanize his side after their Carabao Cup exit as they make the short trip to Old Trafford on Saturday (January 14) to face Manchester United. The Red Devils have been in resurgent form under Erik ten Hag since City thrashed them 6-3 at the Etihad on October 2.

United have lost just one game in 18 matches since their defeat to the Cityzens, and the likes of Marcus Rashford and Casemiro are in red-hot form. Manchester City are trying to keep pace with league leaders Arsenal, trailing them by five points.

A slip-up against the Red Devils will further damage their hopes of defending their Premier League crown. It may also bring United into the equation, who could move to within a point of Manchester City with a win.

