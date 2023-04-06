"Is it too late to think about that title?", "Welcome back" - Manchester United fans ecstatic as long-term injury absentee returns to training

Manchester United fans were thrilled after Christian Eriksen was pictured in the side's training session on Thursday (April 5).

Eriksen has been out of action since January after sustaining an ankle injury. The Danish midfielder was initially given a return date of at least late April-early May. However, Eriksen has made an early recovery, giving Erik ten Hag a vital boost at the business end of the season.

Eriksen arrived at Manchester United as a free agent last summer. He was a mainstay in Ten Hag's side before his long-term injury, featuring 31 times across competitions. The Dane has scored two goals and provided nine assists.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder could feature against Everton on Saturday (April 8). Ten Hag touched on the Dane's recovery before the side's win over Erikson's former club Brentford on Wednesday. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Not for tomorrow (vs Brentford), but he's returning on the pitch. He's returning into team training today, so we have to see now how quickly he can make the progress."

Manchester United have released pictures of Eriksen back at Carrington training with the squad ahead of the Everton clash. They captioned the snaps:

"Look who we saw at Carrington."

That was met with delight from Manchester United fans who are over the moon with Eriksen returning to training. One suggested that a potential title challenge could ensue:

"Is it too late to think about that title?"

Another welcomed the Danish midfielder back to the side:

"Welcome back Christian!"

Here's how Twitter reacted to Eriksen making his return to training with the Red Devils:

Sam @SibsMUFC @ManUtd Oh how we have missed him @ManUtd Oh how we have missed him

Erik ten Hag admits Manchester United have become reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals

Marcus Rashford has been in prolific form.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag has admitted that his side have become reliant on Rashford from a goalscoring perspective. However, the Dutchman did point out that the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Antony are also contributing (via Football Daily):

"Yeah, it’s the truth (we have become too reliant on Rashford), but also we know other players can score as well. Bruno (Fernandes) can score a goal; Antony dos Santos has already scored a couple of goals; Jadon Sancho can score a goal; Marcel Sabitzer can score a goal."

Rashford has scored 27 goals and provided nine assists in 46 games across competitions. Ten Hag acknowledged the need for his team to have players that can score more than 12-15 goals per season:

“So we have many more players across the squad who can score and did (have) score. What you want in a squad is that you have two players who can score more than 12, 15 goals a season.”

United take on Everton at home in the Premier League on Saturday (April 8).

Poll : 0 votes