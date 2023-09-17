"Is Potter still the manager because nothing has changed" - Twitter reacts as Chelsea play out 0-0 draw with Bournemouth

Chelsea's miserable start to the season continued with a drab 0-0 draw away at Bournemouth on Sunday (September 17). Mauricio Pochettino's side have won just one game this season and fans are growing frustrated.

The Blues were dire in front of goal with Nicolas Jackson putting in a timid performance. He was involved in an early chance for the visitors at the Vitality but Conor Gallagher's shot was blocked.

Jackson did go close 10 minutes later when the Colombian striker's fine attempt struck the post. It was Mykhaylo Mudryk's turn to spurn a chance at goal in the 33rd minute when the Ukrainian attacker's effort was well saved by Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto.

The Cherries weren't without chances themselves but Chelsea really should have at least converted one of their 14 attempts. Levi Colwill had the ball in the back of the net in the 50th minute but he was ruled offside.

Pochettino's men were nervy at the back and the hosts looked to capitalize in the 58th minute. Milos Kerkez's low-driven cross failed to find Dominic Solanke and fell to Thiago Silva who tried clearing. The ball struck Marcus Tavernier and sailed just wide of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez's goal much to the Spaniard's relief.

Solanke then tried his luck at goal in the 80th minute but Sanchez was hand to deny the English forward. It was end-to-end stuff at the Vitality and five minutes later Cole Palmer could and should have scored his first Chelsea goal. The summer signing was played in by Raheem Sterling but Neto prevented the former Manchester City youngster from netting.

Both sides settled on a draw which does Pochettino no favors. The west Londoners have only won two away league games since Graham Potter won his first two in charge last season.

One fan namedropped Potter when reacting to the draw:

"Is Potter still the manager because NOTHING has changed!"

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to yet another setback for Pochettino and his side:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino comments on Trevoh Chalobah's future

Trevoh Chalobah missed out on Chelsea's 0-0 draw against Bournemouth due to injury. His future at Stamford Bridge was in doubt throughout the summer and he was linked with Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga champions reportedly weighed up a move for Chalobah in the closing stages of the window. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest also made a £25 million bid for the English defender but he stayed at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino claims he is still part of his plans. Chalobah has five years left on his contract but hasn't made a single appearance this season:

“Of course, he’s part of my plans, yes. I am Chelsea. I am the coach, and his future is going to be involved in my plans. No one is going to decide for me."

Chalobah was handed opportunities last season before Pochettino's arrival. He made 33 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep nine clean sheets.