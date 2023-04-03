"Is he that type of value?" - Gary Neville questions reported Manchester United target's staggering £100m price tag 

Manchester United's interest in Declan Rice has been well documented for a while. Gary Neville, though, is sceptical of the player's valuation.

Rice has been a mainstay at the heart of West Ham's United's midfield for a few years. The player is approaching the final 12 months of his contract, so a move away could be on the cards.

Manchester United are one of the interested clubs for Rice. West Ham, though, are unlikely to let him go for less than £100 million. Neville, though, reckons Rice is not worth that much, telling Sky Sports (via Four Four Two);

"There’s no doubt for West Ham he’s their best player. He is influential; he's been brilliant for England. I think the only sort of criticism comes in the supposed price tag being asked for him is around £100million."

Neville added:

"When you get a £100million player, you expect they are going to be the complete player, so from that point of view, is Declan as good as say Rodri or Casemiro receiving the ball from the back four? Is he as good as say Bruno Fernandes going forward, or a player of that ilk? No."

Neville concluded:

"He fits in between a little bit of both of them; there’s no doubt he’s an excellent player, great character, someone who is important to his club, but I think the challenge is who’s going to pay £100 million for him, and is he that type of value? It’s not so much a criticism, more an observation around his ability relating to that price."

Manchester United lose at Newcastle United

Manchester United lost 2-0 at Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday (April 2).

Manager Erik ten Hag reacted to the loss, saying that he was surprised that his team couldn't match the Magpies in multiple aspects (via the Red Devils' website):

“I was surprised we couldn’t match the determination, passion and desire of the opponent. When you travel to St James’ Park, you know what will be going on, especially after we win the (Carabao) Cup. If you want to win big games, you have to be mature, and I didn’t see that today on the pitch."

Manchester United return to action on April 5 when they host Brentford in the Premier League.

