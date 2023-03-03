"Isn't even average lol" "Worst player in the world" - Real Madrid fans rip into 'annoying' player in their 1-0 loss to Barcelona in Copa del Rey

Real Madrid fans were livid with Dani Carvajal for his mediocre display in the Copa del Rey first-leg semi-final against Barcelona. Los Blancos lost the game at the Santiago Bernabeu by a scoreline of 1-0.

An own goal from Eder Militao in the first half proved to be decisive. Despite seeing the majority of the ball, Los Blancos failed to get a shot on target.

While Carvajal played the full 90 minutes, fans were unimpressed with the right-back's showing. He failed to make a single interception, recording only one clearance and one tackle. Carvajal was also dribbled past three times during the game. Out of his seven attempted crosses, the fullback could not complete a single one.

It was certainly a dismal showing from the 31-year-old. While he's made 28 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti's team this season, many fans opined that his time at the top has passed.

One fan claimed that the player is not even average anymore. He wrote:

"Ancelloti isn’t the problem, RW? LB? Carvajal isn’t even average lol."

Another fan termed the Spaniard the worst player in the world, writing:

"Carvajal is the worst player in the world man he is so f*cking sh*t."

One fan claimed that it was annoying to see Carvajal in action. He wrote:

"Carvajal has become so annoying."

The Blaugrana, meanwhile, secured their second successive win against their arch-rivals. Xavi's side emerged triumphant with a scoreline of 3-1 when the two sides last met in the final of the Supercopa de Espana.

Carvajal bore the brunt of the blame from fans after Los Blancos' recent loss. Here are some of the best reactions from fans on Twitter after Real Madrid vs. Barcelona:

^ @slexiegrey3 I’ve been saying we should get rid of carvajal since 2018 I cant do this anymore bro I’ve been saying we should get rid of carvajal since 2018 I cant do this anymore bro

arlind @arlindiixn @XavsFutbol carvajal is the worst player in the world man he is so fucking shit @XavsFutbol carvajal is the worst player in the world man he is so fucking shit

What's next for Real Madrid and Barcelona?

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona: Semi Final Leg One - Copa Del Rey

Los Blancos will return to action on March 5 as they take on Real Betis in a La Liga away clash. The Blaugrana will host Valencia in the league earlier that evening.

Xavi's team currently holds a healthy lead over Ancelotti's lot. The defending champions currently have 52 points from 23 matches.

The Blaugrana have a seven-point advantage with their tally at 59 from the same number of games.

