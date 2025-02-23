"Isn't standing around with uncertainty", "Gave his all on the field" - Fans impressed by Barcelona star in 2-0 win over Las Palmas

Barcelona fans on social media have heaped praise on Marc Casado following their 2-0 win over Las Palmas in LaLiga on Saturday (February 22). Casado was solid and his overall performance enhanced Barca's outlook in midfield.

Ad

Despite controlling possession and registering eight goal attempts in the first half, Barcelona failed to find the back of the net. However, in the 62nd minute, Dani Olmo opened the scoring for the away side after being set up by Lamine Yamal.

In added time (90+5’), Ferran Torres rifled his shot into the back of the net following a pass from Raphinha. In his stint on the pitch, Casado had a passing accuracy of 95% (79/83). He made two defensive interceptions, registered three tackles, and won seven out of eight ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

Ad

Trending

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to commend the Spaniard for his performance, with one tweeting:

"Notice how involved in everything Casado is. He understands where to be, and isn't standing around with uncertainty.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

"You people have no idea what Casado means to me,” another added.

"Casado looking sharp. Still don't see why De Jong has been favored over him,” a fan opined.

"Every 50/50 he contests what a player ⭐️,” a delighted fan shared.

"Casado was impressive tonight Especially with his recoveries,” another fan opined.

"Casado, you’re a good boy,” one netizen said.

Ad

"Casado's work rate 👌 🔥,” an impressed fan posted.

"Marc Casado appreciation tweet. Blood gave his all on the field 💙❤️,” wrote another.

Expand Tweet

Ad

How did Barcelona right-winger Lamine Yamal perform against Las Palmas?

UD Las Palmas v FC Barcelona - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Lamine Yamal was brilliant and productive in attack against Las Palmas and provided the assist for Barca's opening goal. In 85 minutes on the pitch, Yamal had a passing accuracy of 70% (23/33). He provided three key passes, registered two shots, and created one big chance (via Sofascore).

Ad

The Spaniard has scored five goals and now registered 13 assists in 22 LaLiga games this season. Meanwhile, Barcelona remain top of the table with 54 points from 25 games. They are one point ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid and three points clear of Real Madrid, who have a game in hand.

La Blaugrana will next take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on Tuesday (February 25).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback