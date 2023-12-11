“It would be a boost If I’m honest” - David Seaman names player Arsenal must sign in January

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has urged his former club to snap up Ivan Toney from Brentford in the January transfer window.

Speaking to renowned presenter Jeff Stelling on talkSPORT, Seaman was eager to offer the Gunners some recruitment advice.

"I don’t think they have to but it would be a great boost for the squad I feel.

“People look at people like Ivan Toney, I think he would fit but it gives the squad a boost when you get new players in but that big a signing, they don’t normally happen in that January transfer window.

“But it would be a boost if I’m honest."

Pleas for Arsenal to sign a new striker emerge every time they put in a disappointing performance in front of goal. This happened after the Gunners' defeats to Newcastle and West Ham earlier this season, and has inevitably happened again after their 1-0 lost against Aston Villa.

Whilst Gabriel Jesus and Edward Nketiah have shared the goalscoring burden, the pair often underperform or struggle to convert pure chances. Instead, they drop deep and facilitate play for Arsenal. This is a great quality to have, but the Gunners already have so many capable ball-carriers that they could use an out-and-out striker up front.

Many expected new signing Kai Havertz to be deployed in that role. However, as per David Seaman, Arsenal needn't look any further than Ivan Toney. The Bees will reportedly accept a fee in the region of £50 million for their star man.

Toney has made 124 appearances for Brentford, scoring 68 goals and providing 21 assists. He is currently serving a suspension from playing due to muiltiple breaches of Premier League's betting rules.

Arsenal squad gives Emile Smith Rowe warm welcome on return from injury

Emile Smith Rowe recently returned to full training with Arsenal's first team following an injury layoff.

The midfielder has made just eight appearances this season for a total of 230 minutes, with his last game coming against Sheffield United back in October.

However, Smith Rowe was reintegrated with the Gunners' squad ahead of their final Champions League group game against PSV Eindhoven.

Reports from Standard Sport also suggest that he could possibly be in contention to feature, with Mikel Arteta looking to rotate his squad ahead of a busy period.

Having missed qualifying for the Champions League for seven seasons since 2016-17, the Gunners won Group B with 12 points, securing four wins from five games. With less riding on this game, Smith Rowe could make his return to action.